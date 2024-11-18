From Afghanistan to becoming a United States Marine

It’s rare to find a Marine Corps recruit that has combat experience prior to commencing recruit training, but for one new Marine, war was a reality long before stepping on the yellow footprints to embark on a new journey of becoming a U.S. Marine.



Sayeed Montazeri was born and raised in Logar Province, Afghanistan, where he spent the first eight years of his life before he and his family relocated to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Growing up in Logar Province, he experienced the realities of conflict firsthand, seeing his father and brother serve alongside U.S. Special Forces whilst he stayed back to defend his village against the Taliban.



New U.S. Marine Pfc. Sayeed Montazeri with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 25, 2024.



“There were times during my childhood when I had to defend my village by any means necessary, engaging enemy forces with small arms and mortars to ensure the safety of those around me,” Montazeri said.



Growing up surrounded by war, seeing violence and carnage at a very young age, and having to do things children shouldn’t have to do, Montazeri still saw the positive impact the Marines had in his village and knew he wanted to be a part of something like that.



“I chose to join the military to secure a better future for myself and to equip myself with the skills to assist communities in hardship, much like the support my town received from the military,” Montazeri said.



When Sayeed Montazeri was 11 years old, he and his family immigrated to the United States, where he started to go to school and learn English. Adapting to the cultural shock, he gravitated toward athletics, playing a variety of different sports. Additionally, he joined the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at his school where he developed a lot of the character traits he will keep with him along his journey. U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Mitrano, a senior drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Battalion also attributed to these qualities.



“He was an exceptional recruit from the start, demonstrating consistent improvement throughout his time. His maturity set him apart, allowing him to navigate challenges with a level of composure that belied his experience,” Mitrano said.



After graduation, he will continue his training at The School of Infantry West, for Marine Corps combat training before attending follow-on training for his military occupation specialty, 6000 Aviation Mechanic. Upon completing training as an aviation mechanic, he hopes to be stationed back in California to be close to his family.



“I have to take care of my mom and dad, because when I was a kid, they took care of me,” Montazeri said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:36 Story ID: 485785 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 51 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Afghanistan to becoming a United States Marine, by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.