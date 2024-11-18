Restoring history: Airmen and veterans unite to revive T-33 Shooting Star

Courtesy Photo | A team of U.S. Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. and retired veterans work...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A team of U.S. Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. and retired veterans work to restore a model T-33 Shooting Star at the Lee County Veterans Museum, Bishopville, S.C., Oct. 15, 2023. Active duty Airmen worked closely with retired veterans, building relationships and bridging the gap between the rich legacy of the U.S. armed forces and the future. (Courtesy photo by Zack Mendlin) see less | View Image Page

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — In 2014, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3096 and the American Legion Post 29 in Bishopville identified a model U.S. Air Force T-33 Shooting Star in need of restoration. The aircraft, weathered by years of exposure to the Carolina elements, showed rusted surfaces, faded decals and structural wear. Determined to preserve its historical significance, the veterans worked with the National Museum of the Air Force to adopt the aircraft and transport it to the South Carolina Cotton Museum/Lee County Veterans Museum.



Little did they know, the easy part was already over.



“I think when we took on this project we thought, ‘This is a piece of cake. How hard could this be,’ but we faced a few bumps in the road,” said George Roberts, VFW member, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and T-33 restoration project lead. “From my experience, you can take a person out of the military, but you can’t take the military out of the person! So, I came up with an [operations] plan with some phases [to get the aircraft] transported and disassembled.”



Over the next decade, the veterans disassembled and prepared the aircraft for restoration, enduring harsh weather and the challenges of a global pandemic. As the project continued, the veterans realized they would need additional help to complete the project.



In 2023 they reached out to Shaw Air Force Base, marking the beginning of a lasting partnership between retired and active duty service members.



“They had come and done some [reconnaissance in the past] and saw the plane was in pieces, but that there was hope to get this job done,” said Roberts. “[In 2023] they did the sheet metal work, hand sanded it, primed it, painted it and marked it.”



About 20 active duty Airmen from Shaw’s 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron joined forces with the veterans, providing technical expertise, resources and manpower. The collaboration bridged generations, fostering relationships between those who have served and those currently serving.



The partnership became more than a restoration project: a symbol of the enduring connection between past and present service members.



“Veterans bring an invaluable perspective to those of us still serving,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Lewis, 20th Maintenance Group product improvement manager. “They’ve faced challenges we encounter today, and their guidance helps younger Airmen understand the impact of their service. These relationships help provide purpose, set them up to serve honorably and set the foundation for a smooth transition when their time comes to leave active duty.”



The restored T-33 Shooting Star was unveiled on Nov. 11 during a Veterans Day ceremony at the South Carolina Cotton Museum/Lee County Veterans Museum. The event, attended by local leaders, veterans, Airmen and their families served as a tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces and honored both the history of the aircraft and the teamwork that made its restoration possible.



Guest speakers included Roberts and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michah Bowron, 20th MXG deputy commander. Bowron reflected on the significance of the project, emphasizing the importance of carrying forward the legacy of those who served before.



“When you spend time with veterans and hear their stories, the uniform feels heavier,” said Bowron. “It reminds us of the responsibility we have to preserve their legacy.”



VFW Post 3096 plans to deepen its ties with Shaw’s 20th MXG by hosting events and providing support for Airmen both at Shaw and on deployments.



The restoration of the T-33 stands as more than just a revival of a historic aircraft, but acts as a testament to the enduring connection between the generations of military service. Through shared determination and respect for the past, veterans and active duty Airmen united to honor the legacy of those who served before while inspiring those who serve today. The project not only preserved an icon from the past, but reinforced the values of collaboration, mentorship and pride in service that continue to define the military today.