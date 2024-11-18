EM team paves way for effective disaster response

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Emergency Management team...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Emergency Management team help clean up debris in South Carolina after Hurricane Helene, October 31, 2024. The team along with more than 40 volunteers deployed to various locations on the East Coast to help in recovery and clean-up efforts following the back-to-back hurricanes of Helene and Milton. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – When back-to-back major storms, hurricanes Helene and Milton, battered the East Coast in October, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District's Emergency Management team went to work.



Although both Hurricanes hit outside the Mobile District's area of responsibility, the team activated the emergency operations center on both occasions. It deployed more than 40 volunteers to aid in various roles in the aftermath of the hurricanes.



With a team of three personnel, Patrick Yoder, Chief of EM and the former deputy commander of the District, said his team may be small but is highly capable and ready to do the job.



"Our primary goal for the Emergency Management team is to strengthen readiness, streamline operations, and ensure comprehensive response and recovery capabilities across all levels," Yoder said. "We have three very skilled EM professionals who are ready and willing to tackle any task."



Yoder, who took over as the EM chief in June and moved from project management, said his experiences as a deputy commander have prepared him for his new role.



"My experience as the deputy commander for both the Mobile and the Philadelphia District during several major hurricane recovery missions has provided me with valuable insight into how USACE supports FEMA at a program level," Yoder said. "I directed operations at the EOC during Superstorm Sandy, overseeing the implementation of 16 FEMA mission assignments. In the Mobile District, I participated in four hurricane events, including Hurricane Michael, which enhanced my understanding of how USACE collaborates with military stakeholders."



Alongside Yoder, the EM team is comprised of Dehyrl Middleton, EM deputy chief and disaster program manager; Callie Russell, EM specialist, who is currently supporting the Caribbean District, with Hunter Stanley of the Irvington Site Office filling in for her; and Margaret Williamson, program analyst, who divides her time between the Operations Division and EM.



Yoder said Middleton can do it all for his team.



"Dehyrl serves as our disaster program manager, our Debris PRT manager, and PL84-99 flood light (subject matter expert), known as our Swiss army knife," Yoder said. "Dehryl is capable of performing all roles within the EM office. In addition, he oversees district-wide preparedness exercises, leads recruitment initiatives, and manages the EM certification program."



Middleton said that Yoder has been a welcomed addition to the team and hit the ground running when the two major storms hit, as they did after he took over.



"Patrick has been a great addition to our EM team here in Mobile," Middleton said. "Starting the position during Hurricane season could have been a challenge to most, but with his experience as deputy commander, (Recovery Field Office) commander after Hurricane Maria, and as a USACE liaison to the state of Alabama for our COVID-19 Response, Patrick was able to hit the ground running, with the rest of the team filling in the gaps as needed."



Yoder said that during his time as chief, he wants his team to accomplish some objectives that he feels will strengthen his team and the District.



"I aim to expand our District-wide training and preparedness exercises to ensure all team members and partners are equipped to respond effectively," Yoder said. "I want to strengthen data and resource management. I want us to refine our reporting and data analysis processes, leveraging tools like ENGlink and SharePoint to streamline information. Building stronger relationships with other agencies and stakeholders is essential. I plan to enhance our collaboration efforts, ensuring we're aligned with partners like FEMA and other emergency response entities. And finally, supporting our team's growth through certification programs and training opportunities. By focusing on these areas, I'm confident we can build a resilient, agile, and effective Emergency Management team ready to meet any disaster's challenges."