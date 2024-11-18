EM team paves way for effective disaster response

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Emergency Management team help clean up debris in South Carolina after Hurricane Helene, October 31, 2024. The team along with more than 40 volunteers deployed to various locations on the East Coast to help in recovery and clean-up efforts following the back-to-back hurricanes of Helene and Milton. (Courtesy photo)

