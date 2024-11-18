EM team paves way for effective disaster response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Emergency Management team help clean up debris in South Carolina after Hurricane Helene, October 31, 2024. The team along with more than 40 volunteers deployed to various locations on the East Coast to help in recovery and clean-up efforts following the back-to-back hurricanes of Helene and Milton. (Courtesy photo)