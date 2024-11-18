Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans and Builds Camaraderie in Veterans Day 5k

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Jeffery Bennett, Pittsburgh MEPS assistant operations officer, smiles with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Jeffery Bennett, Pittsburgh MEPS assistant operations officer, smiles with medal and pie prizes after winning first in his age group after participating in Veterans Day 5k. Pittsburgh MEPS personnel participated in a Veterans Day 5k Nov. 10, 2024 to support veterans in their community. see less | View Image Page

Pittsburgh MEPS strengthened its community ties and boosted morale by initiating a monthly Interservice Recruiting Committee (IRC) running group in August 2024, which has spurred a growing interest in physical fitness and community involvement among MEPS personnel.



Army Capt. Nate Wilson, Pittsburgh MEPS operations officer, took this initiative further by encouraging the team to participate in the 19th annual Veterans Day 5k at Hampton Community Park on Nov. 10.



“This was part of Pittsburgh MEPS’s community engagement initiative,” said Wilson, underscoring the team’s commitment to serving both the local and veteran communities.



The annual 5k, organized by a local non-profit that champions the morale and well-being of veterans and military families, resonated deeply with the Pittsburgh MEPS team.



“The good thing about this particular run is that we are supporting our future selves,” said Wilson. “Many of us are already veterans or still serving. We’ll need these things one day and by showing up now it ensures that these programs will be around when we need them.”



MEPS personnel proudly represented USMEPCOM by wearing their MEPS shirts, making a visible statement of unity and support for veterans.



“We wore our MEPS shirts to promote that community involvement as well and getting our name out there,” said Wilson.



The team’s participation in the 5k culminated in community engagement, increased morale and healthy habit building for MEPS staff.



“It definitely builds morale,” said Wilson. “We’re getting an ownership of being a part of Pittsburgh MEPS and MEPCOM as a whole.”



In addition to creating positive morale, the runners got to return to the Pittsburgh MEPS with bragging rights. 1st Lt. Jeffery Bennett, Pittsburgh MEPS assistant operations officer, took first place in his age group with a time of 22 minutes, 47 seconds. Senior Chief Petty Officer Shaun Cox, Pittsburgh MEPS senior enlisted advisor, finished with a time of 22 minutes, 42 seconds and finished fifth in his age group.



