Tennessee Titans Honor Military Community at "Salute to Service" Event

NASHVILLE, TN - On Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, the Tennessee Titans hosted a "Salute to Service" event at Nissan Stadium, honoring the dedication, sacrifice, and patriotism of the military community. Soldiers from across Tennessee and the 101st Airborne Division participated in the event, which celebrated the bond between the military and the communities they serve.



The event began with country music artist Craig Morgan, a former 101st Airborne Division Soldier, singing the national anthem, followed by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descending into the stadium, showcasing the precision and courage of America's armed forces.

Among those representing Blanchfield Army Community Hospital were Capt. Nathan Suber and Sgt. Aquelia Johnson, who stood as proud ambassadors for the hospital.



Johnson had the distinct honor of running onto the field alongside the Titans players, highlighting the bond between the military and the community. The fans cheered as she sprinted across the turf, embodying the strength and resilience of Soldiers.



During halftime, the 101st Screaming Eagle Band took to the field, delivering an electrifying performance that paid tribute to all those who have worn the cloth of our nation. The energy in the stadium was palpable as the band reminded everyone of the history and spirit of service that defines the military family.



The "Salute to Service" event was more than just a football game - it was a moment to honor the sacrifices of service members past and present, and to feel the gratitude of a nation that stands behind them.



For the BACH Team and the 101st Screaming Eagle team, it was a powerful reminder of the shared commitment that unites them in service and the unwavering support of their communities.



"We were proud to participate in the 'Salute to Service' event and to honor the sacrifices of our brothers and sisters in arms," stated Suber.



"The pride and honor of that evening will stay with us, inspiring us to continue our mission with even greater dedication."



The event was a testament to the spirit of service that binds the military community together and strengthens their resolve to serve the nation.