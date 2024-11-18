Tennessee Titans Host "Salute to Service" Event to Honor Military Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT CAMPBELL, KY - Soldiers from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and the 531st Hospital Center at Fort Campbell are pictured at the Tennessee Titans' "Salute to Service" event at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 17. From left are: Sgt. Aquelia Johnson, BACH; Spc. Shaniqua Bradbury and Spc. Brian Moseley, 531st HC; and Capt. Nathan Suber, BACH.

The NFL's Tennessee Titans hosted a "Salute to Service" event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to honor the dedication, sacrifice, and patriotism of the military community. Soldiers from across Tennessee and the 101st Airborne Division participated in the event, which celebrated the bond between the military and the communities they serve.