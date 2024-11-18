Exchange Serves Up Exclusive Deals on Thanksgiving Day Through Cyber Week

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is serving up exclusive savings on electronics, furniture, home goods, clothing and more to military shoppers with holiday deals from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Week.



The Exchange is kicking off Black Friday weekend on ShopMyExchange.com at 12:01 a.m. Central on Thanksgiving Day with 25% off fine and fashion jewelry; 20% off watches; and 20% off select clothing for men, women and children. Shoppers can save 25% off select gourmet food gifts and more. While most Exchanges will be closed Thanksgiving Day, shoppers can secure deals online.



All deals can be viewed at ShopMyExchange.com under “Weekly Ad.” Shoppers in-store can scan QR codes at the top of the sales flyer to view additional exclusive savings offers. Offers begin at 12:01 a.m. Central time on the starting date of the promotion. Sneak peek flyers are available now at shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



“The Exchange’s holiday shopping deals both in-store and online give military communities added value when crossing off their wish lists,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “In addition to being tax-free, the Exchange is honored to serve the best customers in the world with their hard-earned benefit—making spirits brighter and spending lighter this season.”



On Black Friday, shoppers can visit their PX or BX beginning at 8 a.m. local time. Black Friday exclusive deals launch online Nov. 29 at 12:01 a.m. Central.



Electronics deals on Black Friday include $200 off an 11-inch Apple iPad Pro and $80 off 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro.



Black Friday apparel and accessories deals include up to 40% off select clothing for men, women and children; jewelry starting at $24; an additional 20% off select handbags and sunglasses; and $6.95 Bath & Body Works body care. Discounted beauty, fragrance and hair gift sets; and accessories are also available.



Additional Black Friday savings include up to $100 off Dyson hair appliances; up to $2,600 off Purple mattresses; 50% off large signature jars and two-wick tumblers from Yankee Candle; buy one, get one free Lindt assorted chocolate gift boxes; and more.



In-store shoppers can enjoy special food court deals while shopping on Black Friday including $3 chips and salsa at Qdoba; $2 off total purchase of any Grande or larger drink and pastry at Starbucks; Free gourmet fries with the purchase of a Philly and drink at Charleys; $2 off any egg sandwich at Einstein Bagel; a $15 large two-topping pizza at Pizza Hut; and a family meal bundle at Burger King. Shoppers can stack the savings with 15% off food purchases at participating restaurants when using their MILITARY STAR® card.



Military-exclusive savings continue through Black Friday weekend (Nov. 30 and Dec. 1) with an extra 25% off UGG Bailey boots for ladies; 25% off all fine and fashion jewelry; and 20% off watches. Other weekend deals include $130 off Sony PlayStation 5 Slim NBA 2K25 digital; $80 off Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disk; $50 off Turtle Beach Stealth 700; $19 off Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller; and more.



Cyber Monday one-day-deals are valid Dec. 2. Shoppers can save 20% off Michael Kors and Free People clothing as well as up to 50% off select Origins skin care products.



The Exchange’s Cyber Week four-day-deals are valid Dec. 2 through Dec. 5. Shoppers can receive 20% off Asics footwear for the family; an extra 15% off handbags and accessories; $200 off a 15” Apple MacBook Air M3; $160 off select Samsung Galaxy watches; $150 off Asus VivoBook laptops; up to 40% off select emergency and camping food from Mountain House and Readywise; 25% savings on select gourmet food gifts online only; and buy one, get one 50% off Harry & David Moose Munch.



Deals are available in-store and online and are subject to availability. Authorized shoppers can follow their local Exchange on Facebook for hours and more information. Department of Defense civilians and Veterans can shop, too. CAC holders can visit aafes.media/cacbenefitspa and Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information on how to use their shopping benefit.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



