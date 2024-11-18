NH Jacksonville continues legacy with safety grade

In continuing its reign of military health excellence, Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville proudly announces it retained its letter “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024. NH Jacksonville is one of 15 hospitals within the Defense Health Agency (DHA) who received the rating.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety.



“Our commitment is to ensure the well-being of our patients and staff in the best environment possible,” said Capt. Craig Malloy, director for NH Jacksonville. “This rating is a testament to the diligence and discipline of our personnel. It reflects our dedication to high standards, which is a shared belief that safety is the foundation of mission readiness and success.”



According to DHA, the 15 hospitals that received an “A” grade for Fall 2024 are:

• 673d Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson • 81st Medical Group – Keesler AFB • Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center • Blanchfield Army Community Hospital • Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center • Evans Army Community Hospital • Martin Army Community Hospital • Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune • Naval Hospital Jacksonville • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth • Naval Medical Center San Diego • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center • William Beaumont Army Medical Center • Womack Army Medical Center • Wright-Patterson Medical Center.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.



NH Jacksonville has provided safe, high-quality care for warfighters and beneficiaries aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville for more than 80 years.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville (which includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia) serves 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 54,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville (which includes five units across Florida and Georgia) ensures warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:44 Story ID: 485694 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH Jacksonville continues legacy with safety grade, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.