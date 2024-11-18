Children of Kentucky National Guard Members Attend Annual Youth Camp

Photo By Sgt. Destini Keene | Children of Kentucky National Guard members gathered for a four-day camp at Camp...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Destini Keene | Children of Kentucky National Guard members gathered for a four-day camp at Camp Loucon in Leitchfield, Kentucky, from July 28-31, 2024. The camp, designed for kids ages 9-15, provided them with a unique opportunity to connect with peers who shared similar experiences, gain insights into basic military fundamentals, and draw inspiration from their mentors. (U.S. Army National Guard phoyo by Staff Sgt. Destini Keene) see less | View Image Page

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – Almost 90 children of Kentucky National Guard members participated in the 19th annual Kentucky National Guard Youth Camp at Camp Loucon in Leitchfield, Kentucky on July 28-31, 2024,



Designed for kids aged 9-15, the camp provided an immersive experience that combined physical challenges with leadership training.



The four-day event featured a diverse range of activities including rock climbing, hiking, swimming, drill and ceremony practice, rappelling, and community service. The camp aimed to foster connections among peers, enhance military skills, and inspire the younger generation through engaging and educational experiences.



Karen Lamberton, wife of Kentuckys Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, attended the camp and recognized campers who exhibited exceptional leadership skills.



“It’s inspiring to see the growth and confidence these young people gain through their experiences here,” Lamberton said.



Chief Warrant Officer Four Andrew Hall, the camp’s commandant for the third consecutive year, emphasized the camp's impact on the participants.



“This camp isn’t just about learning new skills; it’s about building character and resilience,” Hall said. “The campers leave here with a stronger sense of self and a deeper understanding of teamwork.”



Chip St. Charles, the state family programs director, expressed gratitude towards volunteers and parents.



“Thank you to all the volunteers and parents for trusting us with their kids for the week,” St. Charles said. “I hope the kids have not only made lifelong friends and stretched their comfort zones but also learned team-building activities, how to be resilient, and developed leadership skills.”



Master Sgt. Kristine “Casey” McCoy, a volunteer counselor, shared her observations of the youngest campers, known as the Maroon Baboons.



“Watching the Maroon Baboons come in nervous and then seeing them try new activities like rock climbing and rappelling, and end each day with smiles was amazing,” McCoy said. “This will have a lasting impact on them.”



Col. Michael Lawson, deputy chief of staff for personnel, also visited the camp to show support and presented select campers with challenge coins. His visit underscored the camp's significance in reinforcing the values of the National Guard community.



Natalie Shaner, lead child and youth coordinator, highlighted the successful partnership with Camp Loucon. “Working with Camp Loucon has been a great experience,” Shaner said. “The more we work with them, the better it will be.”



Campers enjoyed a variety of activities throughout the week, contributing to memorable experiences. Aubrey Burden, a camper in the Maroon Baboon platoon, cited zip lining as her favorite activity.



“My favorite part of camp was the zip lining because you get to go really fast!” Burden enthused.



Molly Yenshaw, another camper, appreciated the opportunity to forge new friendships.



“I really liked meeting new friends and having these experiences,” Yenshaw said.



Sgt First Class Patty Smith, state family programs NCOIC, reaffirmed the camp’s commitment to providing enriching experiences for the children.



“We are committed to giving kids great experiences,” Smith said. “This camp is a big part of that.”