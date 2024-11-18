Prepared, Responsive, and Ready: Nashville District's Emergency Management team takes action in Hurricane Helene response

Photo By Michael Davis | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Emergency Management...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Emergency Management team participate in a daily Hurricane Helene syncronization meeting in the district's Emergency Opertations Center, Oct 15, 2024. The emergency management team has been vital in coordinating USACE response to the Hurricane Helene effected area in East Tennessee through the management of funding, processing taskers and providing continuous logistical support for deployed USACE responders. see less | View Image Page

When Hurricane Helene surged north through Eastern Tennessee on Sept. 26, 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Emergency Management (EM) team moved into action planning and preparing for the anticipated request for support in response to the devastating impact on the region.



Under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, federal resources can be mobilized to support state and local response efforts when a disaster exceeds local capacities. Once the presidential disaster declaration was issued on Oct. 2, 2024, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was able to coordinate with federal agencies, like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to provide targeted assistance.



Soon after the disaster declaration, FEMA issued a mission assignment to the Nashville District, activating its role in supporting water and wastewater management assistance and offering technical guidance on debris removal—areas where the district’s expertise was critically needed.



One of the EM team’s first steps involved deploying specialized personnel to assess conditions in the hardest-hit areas. Engineers and Critical Public Facility experts assessed water and wastewater facilities to work towards continuity of essential services, while debris specialists collaborated with affected counties to evaluate debris amounts. Additionally, these specialists worked with local National Guard units to ensure safe and efficient debris removal procedures.



“This is an opportunity to help a community that has experienced unbearable devastation,” said Alison Hebert, a debris specialist from the USACE New Orleans District, who supported the response in East Tennessee. “It takes you out of your comfort zone, but it’s one of the most rewarding jobs you can do.”



Establishing command and control was another immediate priority, ensuring seamless communication across all levels to avoid delays and maintain operational momentum.



“Communication is key in a response and recovery mission like this,” said Jerry Breznican, Nashville District chief of Emergency Management. “When every team member understands their role and is aligned with the mission, the process flows efficiently, and execution improves significantly.”



Throughout the mission, the EM team has supported deployed USACE responders by managing funding, processing taskers, and providing continuous logistical support.



“Our focus is always on supporting our deployed personnel,” said Sharon Rader, Emergency Management Assistant. “We want to make sure they have everything they need to focus on the mission, without worrying about the administrative details.”



The Hurricane Helene response efforts underscore the value of specialized roles within the EM team. These professionals manage deployments, coordinate resources, and oversee funding from Congress, ensuring that operations proceed smoothly. Cross-training within the team enables members to fill multiple roles as needed, ensuring continuity in high-pressure, fast-paced environments.



“Our strength lies in our teams,” said Breznican. “Every team member plays a critical role. When individuals are passionate and dedicated to the mission, it has a powerful impact.”



Breznican highlighted several team members who continue to go above and beyond during the response to Hurricane Helene:

• Angela Jones (Real Estate Division), Nikki Brown (Integrated Project Office), and Lori Montgomery (Operations) volunteered as members of the Emergency Management Support Team, providing critical coordination, logistical support, and administrative assistance.

• Jim Rusbarsky (Resource Management) provided crucial financial management support to the mission.

• Karen Halter (Resource Management) assisted the team with travel and timekeeping for all employees assigned to the mission.

• Alex Bohlin (Operations) served as the Local Government Liaison, working directly with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at the state Emergency Operations Center to ensure coordination between state agencies and the EM team.



“From the beginning, our goal was to help the people impacted by the storm begin rebuilding as quickly as possible,” said Breznican. “With each team member’s expertise and dedication, we’re making a difference on the ground.”



The mission to support East Tennessee’s recovery from Hurricane Helene is ongoing, with the Nashville District’s Emergency Management team remaining fully engaged as communities work to rebuild and restore their daily lives. Every day, the team continues to address the evolving needs of the affected region and stands ready to respond to additional mission assignments if called upon. As recovery efforts progress, the EM team’s dedication and preparedness ensure that the Corps of Engineers is a steady partner in helping East Tennessee recover and build resilience for the future.