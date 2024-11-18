USACE Walla Walla District celebrates Veterans Day

World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, outside the town of Versailles, France. Seven months prior, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, went into effect between the Allied nations and Germany on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Today, and every Nov. 11, we celebrate this armistice, the end of World War I and all the brave men and women who vowed to protect our country.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a mostly civilian organization within the Department of Defense. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the USACE Walla Walla District employs 300 veterans, making up one third of its workforce. The integration of civilian workers with former military personnel creates an environment and work ethic that separates USACE from the rest.



Shawn Nelson, chief of hydrology and hydraulics for the Walla Walla District, served the U.S. Army as an army engineer for over 11 years after completing his training at West Point. Following his grandfather’s footsteps, he enlisted to serve a purpose bigger than himself. “The way he carried himself always impressed me. He was my hero,” said Nelson.



Beyond social and economic borders, people from all different backgrounds enlist to serve one single mission: Protect America’s Freedoms. USACE and the military represent the epitome of diversity, welcoming all walks of life and providing everyone with equal opportunities to shape their futures. “Success is about we – not me,” said Nelson.



While deployed, Nelson led a group with some USACE civilians to develop Iraqi Army facilities during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Having to adapt to a constantly changing environment gave Nelson the skills necessary to later develop a team and become a leader in his current role with the Walla Walla District.



On March 21, 1917, Loretta P. Walsh became the first woman to be officially enlisted in the military when she joined the U.S. Navy, making her a pioneer for generations of brave women. Today, there are more than 2 million women veterans representing the armed forces.



Alicia Neher, program analyst for the Walla Walla District, served nine years active duty and 13 as a reservist with the U.S. Navy.



“I got to see the world, from a different point of view,” Neher said. She decided to pursue the military after being denied from college. Initially, Neher enlisted with the purpose of serving for four years, reapplying to college and pursuing a career in the private sector. Instead, she decided to stay. “The family aspect of being deployed with people who have your back and the friendships you get along the way, its so hard to lose that aspect,” she said.



The branches of military each serve a unique function to our nation. The camaraderie between soldiers creates bonds that can last a lifetime. “Those are relationships that I will always have and hold dear to my heart,” said Neher.



“With veterans making up nearly one-third of our workforce, their dedication and expertise are integral to the success of the Walla Walla District," said Lt. Col. Katie Werback, commander of the Walla Walla District. "Their service, both in and out of uniform, continues to strengthen our communities and inspire a shared commitment to our mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:27 Story ID: 485655 Location: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Walla Walla District celebrates Veterans Day, by Joshua Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.