    the USACE Walla Walla District participates in local Veterans Day parade

    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Lt. Col. Katie Werback, commander of the Walla Walla District, marching during the Veterans Day parade in Walla Walla on Monday, November 11, 2024. Walla Walla District staff passed out frisbees with water safety messages during the parade.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8761847
    VIRIN: 241111-A-QM295-1026
    Resolution: 3945x2392
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, the USACE Walla Walla District participates in local Veterans Day parade, by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Walla Walla District celebrates Veterans Day

    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    community
    NWW

