NAVFAC EURAFCENT Recognized as Best Type OCONUS FEC

Photo By Christopher Dunne | Capt. Rafael A. Miranda (l), commanding officer, NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EAC), receives the NAVFAC Outside the CONUS (OCONUS) Best of Type Award from Commander, NAVFAC, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey (c), at the recent NAVFAC Commander's Conference. Joining Miranda and VanderLey was NAVFAC EAC Business Director, Brian Ciaravino (r). The NAVFAC Best of Type Award recognizes excellence throughout the NAVFAC enterprise, and is presented annually to the most outstanding Facilities Engineering Command in CONUS and OCONUS for the prior fiscal year.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central was recognized as the fiscal year 2024 Best of Type award winner for outside the continental United States (OCONUS) Facilities Engineering Commands (FEC) during a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Oct. 29, 2024.



The NAVFAC Best of Type program recognizes the most outstanding FEC in the continental United States (CONUS) and OCONUS for the prior fiscal year. The winning commands demonstrated sustained superior performance across five functional areas of military construction, Performance to Plan, execution excellence, safety performance, fiscal stewardship, and people recognition and development programs.



“All FECs displayed superb initiative and a commitment to continuous improvement,” said Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC commander and chief of Civil Engineers. “Congratulations to the NAVFAC Southeast and NAVFAC EURAFCENT teams for your outstanding performance. Bravo Zulu for a job well done!”



NAVFAC Southeast was recognized as Best of Type among CONUS FECs.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT completed 1,121 contract actions worth over $490 million in construction and service contracts, achieving the highest on-time contract closeout rate and the fastest OCONUS funding request processing time. The team earned distinction for promptly and objectively evaluating contractor performance, achieving the highest Contractor Performance Assessment completion rate across the NAVFAC enterprise.



“This award reflects the dedication of the entire NAVFAC EURAFCENT team, who every day choose self-improvement and embody the strength of a unified organization—working together, moving in the same direction, taking bold actions, and embracing risk,” said Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer. “From the Seabees turning wrenches, to the architects, planners, and administrative specialists, this award was earned because each person understood their role in supporting the Fleet, developed a strong bias for action, and held themselves personally accountable to execute and close with precision.”



The EURAFCENT team was also recognized for the best workforce development program across NAVFAC commands, and its performance in 2024 continued to emphasize safety training in advance of requirement, showing a trend of mishap rates below other commands.



“It was great to see the command recognized for the workforce’s efforts,” said Brian Ciaravino, NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s business director. “For the upcoming year, we’ll continue to focus on the warfighter and identify which aspects of the Best of Type program are most impactful. We aim to maintain and strengthen the gains made over the past several years while addressing opportunities for improvement.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe, Africa, Central

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.