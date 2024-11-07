NAVFAC Recognizes its Best Commands

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Rafael A. Miranda (l), commanding officer, NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EAC),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Rafael A. Miranda (l), commanding officer, NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EAC), receives the NAVFAC Outside the CONUS (OCONUS) Best of Type Award from Commander, NAVFAC, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey (c), at the recent NAVFAC Commander’s Conference. Joining Miranda and VanderLey was NAVFAC EAC Business Director, Brian Ciaravino (r). The NAVFAC Best of Type Award recognizes excellence throughout the NAVFAC enterprise, and is presented annually to the most outstanding Facilities Engineering Command in CONUS and OCONUS for the prior fiscal year. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recognized the fiscal year 2024 Best of Type award winners from among the top-performing Facilities Engineering Commands (FEC) in a recent ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard.



The NAVFAC Best of Type program recognizes the most outstanding FEC in the continental United States (CONUS) and outside the continental United States (OCONUS) for the prior fiscal year. The winning commands demonstrated sustained superior performance across five functional areas of military construction, Performance to Plan, execution excellence, safety performance, fiscal stewardship, and people recognition and development programs.



NAVFAC Southeast was named Best of Type award recipient for CONUS, with NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) recognized as Best of Type among OCONUS FECs.



“All FECs displayed superb initiative and a commitment to continuous improvement,” said Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC commander and chief of Civil Engineers. “Congratulations to the NAVFAC Southeast and NAVFAC EURAFCENT teams for your outstanding performance. Bravo Zulu for a job well done!”



NAVFAC Southeast was commended for exceptional management of their public works program, environmental compliance, and People Recognition and Development program. The Southeast team completed more than 3,500 contract actions valued at over $1.7 billion, while achieving the highest pre- and post-award delivery rates for a centrally managed program.



The Southeast team was also recognized for leading contracting and project management efforts for sea level rise and extreme water level incidents, development of bird aircraft strike hazard capabilities which enabled pilots and aircrew to report and track incidents, and contracting and management leadership for the light detection and ranging imagery, flood, and terrain initiative.



The NAVFAC EURAFCENT team completed 1,121 contract actions valued at over $490 million in construction and service contracts, while achieving the highest on-time contract close out rate, and the fastest funding request processing time OCONUS. The EURAFCENT team earned distinction by promptly and objectively evaluating contractors’ performances, achieving the highest Contractor Performance Assessment completion rate across the NAVFAC enterprise.



The EURAFCENT team was also recognized for the best workforce development program across NAVFAC commands, and its performance in 2024 continued to emphasize safety training in advance of requirement, showing a trend of mishap rates below other commands.



– USN –



