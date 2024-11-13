USecAF underscores Vandenberg’s role in national security

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif -- Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton visited Vandenberg Space Force Base, Nov. 14, 2024, to meet with Guardians and Airmen and gain a better understanding of the base’s diverse missions.

This marked Dalton’s first immersion at a Space Force Base in her current role, providing an important opportunity to highlight the operations and capabilities of the U.S. Space Force’s West Coast Spaceport and Test Range.

Vandenberg SFB is home to Space Launch Delta 30 and more than 20 mission partners to include Space Force and Air Force training squadrons and America’s only dedicated Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) test squadron.

While here, Dalton toured Space Delta 1s 533rd Training Squadron, which facilitates various space training and readiness courses for Guardians.

“The training provided here directly contributes to the Space Force’s ability to secure our nation’s interests in, from, and to space,” said Dalton. “The 533rd ensures our Guardians are prepared to operate in an increasingly congested and contested domain.”

Additionally, Dalton visited the 532nd Training Squadron, which conducts specialized training for the nation's ICBM operations. She also engaged with personnel from the 377th Test and Evaluation Group (TEG) to learn more about Minuteman III ICBM tests and how the unit measures the current and future capabilities of the ICBM force.

“The Minuteman III is an essential element of our nation’s nuclear triad,” Dalton said. “I could not be more impressed with the airmen who ensure the Minuteman III remains safe, secure, effective and credible every day.”

As the Department of the Air Force continues to posture itself to prevail in an era of great power competition, Vandenberg’s role in training, ICBM testing, and assured access to space will remain critical.

Reflecting on her visit, Dalton noted how Guardians and airmen at Vandenberg safeguard national security and advance the United States' interests.

"The dedication and expertise of Guardians and airmen at Team V are vital to maintaining our strategic advantage and ensuring our readiness for any future challenge," she said.

