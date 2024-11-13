New England Patriots host NFL Salute to Service event with 10th Mountain Division

Photo By Sgt. Salvador Castro | Future recruits from all military branches take the Oath of Enlistment before the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvador Castro | Future recruits from all military branches take the Oath of Enlistment before the opening kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium during the NFL’s Salute to Service in Foxborough, MA, Nov. 17. 2024. Salute to Service is an event held every year during the NFL season to honor the sacrifice and commitment of men and women in the armed forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro). see less | View Image Page

FOXBOROUGH, MA. (Nov. 18, 2024) – Standing in front of a stadium filled with 65,000 fans, a new generation of service members took the oath of enlistment during the NFL’s Salute to Service event before the opening kickoff between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.



Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, administered the oath of enlistment at Gillette Stadium, swearing in 150 new service members across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. He recognized the journey these future recruits are about to take and noted that it’s encouraging to see them take the oath.



“Less than 1 percent of Americans raise their hand today to serve our country,” Naumann said. “It’s pretty incredible to think we have 150 today who made that commitment, who stood and said, ‘I want to be a patriot.’”



Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots, was just one of the NFL stadiums that hosted an enlistment ceremony on Sunday during the Salute to Service event before the opening kickoff.



The Salute to Service is an annual event taking place between weeks 10 and 12 of the NFL season. The event is meant to recognize the sacrifice and commitment of the men and women in the armed forces.



“Being here in Boston at Gillette Stadium, known as the birthplace of American freedom, makes it even more special,” Naumann said.



The participation of the 10th Mountain Division was organized by Phil Buttafuoco, executive director of special events at Kraft Sports + Entertainment (New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Gillette Stadium). He explained how recognizing our men and women in the armed forces is essential.



“We appreciate what the military does to support us as citizens of the United States, and we like to show that off,” Buttafuoco said.



Fort Drum is the only active-duty military installation located in the Northeastern United States. The 10th Mountain Division’s participation brought excitement to the New England Patriots organization.



“When we heard that the 10th Mountain would be represented, we were pleased about that and to have the division in our backyard,” Buttafuoco said.



The 10th Mountain Division is known for its heritage and for being one of the Army’s premier units. The event allowed the public to interact with the division’s command team and see the base they call their own.



“Fort Drum is our base from a New England standpoint,” Buttafuoco said.



The Salute to Service event also included a meeting with Gold Star family members and a pinning ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War. The organization wanted to ensure that the public could pay its respects to its service members.



“We are here to honor and create greater awareness for our military,” Buttafuoco said.



With a roaring crowd and thousands of fans watching the next generation of leaders take the oath, “It’s really special to be part of that ceremony,” Naumann said.



“When I looked out across the faces of those people raising their hands today just seeing the incredible untold stories and journeys they’re going to be on, it’s just really cool.”