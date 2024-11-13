Army & Air Force Exchange Service Earns 11th Consecutive Recognition as ‘Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Award

Courtesy Photo | For the 11th consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned a top...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the 11th consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned a top spot on ‘Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers list, including Top Government Agency and Top Retailer. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military Times has named the Army & Air Force Exchange Service a Best for Vets: Employer for the 11th year in a row, underscoring the Exchange’s commitment to creating career opportunities for Veterans, military spouses and family members.



For 2024, the Exchange achieved outstanding rankings, securing the top spot in the government agency and retail categories, as well as top recognition in Texas and the large enterprise category.



This year, the Exchange ranks #62 overall—up from #98 two years ago.



“Having been shoppers themselves, Veterans are very familiar with the Exchange mission of serving those who serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are honored that Veterans, military spouses and family members continue to choose the Exchange for their careers, helping fulfill our mission and build a stronger community for those who serve.”



Highlights of the Exchange’s commitment to Veterans include:

• 45% of the U.S. workforce are Veterans, military spouses and family members, with more than 85% of associates connected to the military.

• Veterans working at the Exchange receive credit for their military service toward their retirement benefits, recognizing their dedication to serving our Nation.



Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 60,000 Veterans and military spouses, a testament to its dedication to fostering career growth within the military community.



Approximately 10% of the Exchange workforce is comprised of Veterans, and the Exchange has hired more than 2,200 Wounded Warriors since 2010.



The Exchange has earned recognition for its commitment to hiring Veterans and military spouses, including being named the 2024 No. 1 Military Friendly Spouse Employer and a Top Ten Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines, a Best of the Best Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine and a VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer.



Veterans interested in joining the Exchange team can explore job opportunities worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.



