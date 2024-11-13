US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2024

By: Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Public Affairs



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (NOV 18, 2024) – The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) commenced Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 18.



CARAT Brunei 2024 is a bilateral exercise designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance interoperability between the two nations.



“The U.S.-Brunei partnership has never been stronger than it is today,” said Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “We are proud of our longstanding relationship with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and look forward to work side-by-side across a broad spectrum of naval competencies during this week’s CARAT exercise.”



This year marks the 30th anniversary of CARAT Brunei, in which participants will focus on a wide-range of training ashore and at sea, including maritime domain awareness, anti-surface warfare, maritime interdiction operations, helicopter interoperability, underwater demolition, and force protection.



During the shore phase, Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA) will conduct expert exchanges with the RBAF, covering force protection topics including Marine Corps Martial Arts, non-lethal riot control, and military operations in urban terrain (MOUT), enhancing the combined force’s collective skills and increasing interoperability. The at-sea phase will take place in the South China Sea, in which ships and aircraft from both partner militaries will work together through numerous advanced training events. These events aim to enhance the collective interoperability and proficiency between U.S. and Brunei forces while cultivating strong relationships as partners.



“CARAT has become a vital platform for enhancing interoperability and enforcing the bond between Brunei Darussalam and the United States. Our nations recognize that today’s security environment requires collaboration, mutual respect and resilience,” said the Chief of Staff, Joint Force Headquarters Royal Brunei Armed Forces. “Through this exercise we are building more than just capabilities. We are building trust, understanding and shared purpose.”



Despite variation between exercises, a common theme across the CARAT exercise series is the development of cooperative maritime security capabilities in support of peace and stability in maritime regions throughout South and Southeast Asia. CARAT exercises highlight the United States’ commitment to the region and to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Participating U.S. assets include staff from U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, CTF 73, CTF 74, CTF 75, and CTF 76, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, MRF-SEA, Naval Special Warfare, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, and the U.S. Embassy Brunei.



The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) with an embarked MH-60R Sea Hawk from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 will take part in the exercise while on rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



MRF-SEA, the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest rotational force, is derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allies and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line.



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, functioning as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and building partnerships through training, exercises and military-to military engagements.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

