DLA Energy's Task Force Americas provided support in wake of Hurricane Milton aftermath

Photo By Ebony Gay | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Task Force Americas worked out of a mobile command...... read more read more Photo By Ebony Gay | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Task Force Americas worked out of a mobile command vehicle while providing fuel support for power generation and distribution of supplies during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. DLA Energy TFA worked closely with FEMA and USNORTHCOM’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene across the U.S. Southeast. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy TFA. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – The Defense Logistics Agency Task Force Americas supported FEMA by overseeing the delivery of petroleum products to assist in recovery effort following Hurricane Milton's impact in Florida.



Following their deployment to Georgia for Hurricane Helene, the TFA team relocated to Florida to respond to the needs created by the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. TFA coordinated fuel supply efforts.



DLA Energy Americas Operation Officer Adam Minnick took part in the task force feeling well-prepared after participating in Clear Path XIII, the U.S. Department of Energy's annual all-hazards energy security and resilience exercise. “It is very humbling to be able to help others, knowing my efforts are making a positive impact on their lives,” he shared.



“Our DLA Energy contingency contractor has delivered over 330,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 175,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline to support FEMA emergency responders, high-water rescue missions, and portable power generation for critical life support at FEMA staging areas, as well as the NOAA weather monitoring station in Florida,” DLA Energy Americas Deputy Director Jason Exum said.



Exum added that the Task Force Americas team acts as the command-and-control element that manages FEMA’s fuel requests and works with our contingency contractor to ensure timely fuel delivery to first responders and essential infrastructure.



Air Force Tech. Sgt. Spencer Brown joined the effort, participating in TFA for the first time. “It’s inspiring to witness the teamwork and dedication of everyone involved as we worked to assist those in need after the disaster,” he remarked.



The TFA team is composed of six DLA employees, each bringing experience from diverse backgrounds. Through their swift and effective response to Hurricane Milton, the DLA Energy Americas task force has demonstrated their commitment and capability to assist the nation in times of natural disaster.