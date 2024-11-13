DLA Energy's Task Force Americas provided support in wake of Hurricane Milton aftermath

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy Task Force Americas worked out of a mobile command vehicle while providing fuel support for power generation and distribution of supplies during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. DLA Energy TFA worked closely with FEMA for recovery efforts following Hurricane Milton across the U.S. Southeast. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy TFA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8758268
    VIRIN: 241013-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    fuel
    recovery efforts
    DLA Energy
    Task Force Americas
    Fuel Support
    Hurricane Milton

