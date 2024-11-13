Defense Logistics Agency Energy Task Force Americas worked out of a mobile command vehicle while providing fuel support for power generation and distribution of supplies during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. DLA Energy TFA worked closely with FEMA for recovery efforts following Hurricane Milton across the U.S. Southeast. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy TFA.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8758268
|VIRIN:
|241013-D-D0441-1001
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy's Task Force Americas provided support in wake of Hurricane Milton aftermath, by Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Energy's Task Force Americas provided support in wake of Hurricane Milton aftermath
No keywords found.