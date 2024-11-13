DLA Energy's Task Force Americas provided support in wake of Hurricane Milton aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Logistics Agency Energy Task Force Americas worked out of a mobile command vehicle while providing fuel support for power generation and distribution of supplies during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. DLA Energy TFA worked closely with FEMA for recovery efforts following Hurricane Milton across the U.S. Southeast. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy TFA.