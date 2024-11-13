Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker | Local and base community members attend the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker | Local and base community members attend the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. The Wings of Aloha Student Expo offered local students an educational experience, allowing them to interact with Team Hickam Airmen. The eight-hour event provided local and base communities with opportunities to explore several aircraft, including the 15th Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III, interact with military equipment displays and attend career presentations. The aim of Wings of Aloha was to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Team Hickam hosted Wings of Aloha Open House Nov. 16, 2024, the first time Team Hickam has opened its doors to the public in 15 years.



Events like Wings of Aloha highlight the 15th Wing and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s ongoing efforts to connect with the community and celebrate their shared home.



“Wings of Aloha is our opportunity to welcome the local community on base to receive some insight on our Air Force operations, tour aircraft, learn about our mission and meet the Airmen that serve them everyday,” said Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander.



Students from several local schools on Oahu attended the first day of the event, affording them the opportunity to interact with Airmen face to face.



“The first day was a day reserved to partner with local schools, encourage aviation related careers and provide an opportunity to ask questions about the military serving on the island,” said Maj. Eric De Gruchy, Wings of Aloha event director.



The second day was an event for the local community to see interactive displays of various Air Force careers and equipment. Community members spoke to Airmen, toured Hickam Field and learned about what the Air Force has to offer and what Team Hickam is capable of in the Pacific.



Wings of Aloha also featured a diverse lineup of static displays, including the C-17 Globemaster III, the KC-135 Stratotanker and the F-22 Raptor, that visitors were allowed to tour.



Airmen from a variety of career fields including 647th Security Forces Squadron, 15th Medical Group, 15th Maintenance Group and other volunteers contributed their expertise to the open house and made the event possible.



“As the event planner for the Wings of Aloha, I led a team of over 50 Airmen and civilians who offered their time above and beyond what their normal day-to-day duties demand,” said De Gruchy. “I am grateful for their efforts because nothing happens without people getting out there and getting the work done.”



Team Hickam’s leadership believes the event is just the beginning, and hopes that there will be more events like this in the future so that the community can continue learning about Hickam’s capabilities and the importance of its mission in the Pacific region.



“This event was a great step forward toward fostering a deeper, more meaningful connection with our friends in the local community,” said Capt. Gabriella Basham, Wings of Aloha ground operations officer.