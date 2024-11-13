U.S. Army Brings Robotic Systems to WWII Museum Block Party

NEW ORLEANS— The U.S. Army’s 705th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company and local Army Recruiters join families of the greater-New Orleans community for the National WWII Museum’s ‘Family and Military Appreciation Block Party, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., November 16.



Previously deployed EOD Specialist, 1st Lt. Landon Slayers, Staff Sgt. Kasey Araya and Sgt. Chanse Raymond, are attending the event to showcase advanced robotic systems and other equipment used in actual operations.



Performing mission support worldwide, Army EOD Specialists disable and defeat explosive devices, research and identify military weapons, and assist leadership in use of advanced robotics.



“Our robotics systems are a good way to align with the nation’s push to focus youth on STEM disciplines,” Slayers said. “Using compelling technology like advanced robotic systems, we want to help them understand how what they are learning in the classroom can be used in real-life.”



The EOD team and local NOLA Army Recruiters will feature the technology listed below.



U.S. Army Technology and Equipment on Exhibit

Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS II)

Teledyne FLIR Black Hornet Nano Drone System

Common Robotic System (CRS-I) EOD Robotic Platform

EOD Generation 8 Bomb Suit

EOD Generation 9 Bomb Suit Helmet

MK 2 .50 Cal Dearmer

Inert Ordnance for Display



‘Block Party’ attendees can experience the Army’s leading-edge robotics systems at 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA.



For more information to coordinate an interview with Soldiers on-site of the event contact matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (717)-304-6143 or reach out directly to our office at the email above.



