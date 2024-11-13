Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion supports Veteran’s Day observance

Courtesy Photo | LTC (Ret) Jon Ring gives his remarks on Veterans Day (Photo taken by C/SSG Preston Blake)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LTC (Ret) Jon Ring gives his remarks on Veterans Day (Photo taken by C/SSG Preston Blake) see less | View Image Page

On Nov. 11, 2024, the Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion assisted the United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) in honoring military veterans by providing a Flag Detail and Honor Guard for the annual Veteran’s Day observance.



The ceremony began with the posting of the American and German national flags, along with the National League of Families POW/MIA flag. The color guard, commanded by Cadet Sophia Durant, included Cadet Kaeden Provost, who carried the German colors, while Cadet Emma Spahl and Cadet Shelby Osborne served as guards.



Following the flag ceremony, LTC (Ret.) Jon A. Ring led the audience in a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives in defense of the United States. Mr. Tanner Jones, representing AAFES, then addressed the crowd, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to supporting military members and their families. “It is a promise to serve those who serve and to be a part of your community, alongside you in every way we can,” Jones said.



LTC (Ret.) Jon Ring also spoke, acknowledging the sacrifices of those who have served in the military. “I have had the honor of working with our military, the best in the world, firsthand,” Ring stated.



The event concluded with the Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion’s Honor Guard marching into position and forming a saber arc. Veterans in attendance walked through the saber arc as a final gesture of respect and appreciation.