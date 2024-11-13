A Buffalo soldier veteran walks under the saber arc (Photo taken by C/CPT Avah Wetherwax)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8755544
|VIRIN:
|241111-D-OJ223-7248
|Resolution:
|2240x1972
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion supports Veteran’s Day observance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion supports Veteran’s Day observance
No keywords found.