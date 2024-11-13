The USACE Buffalo District gives its Cleveland Resident Office a facelift

Photo By Andre Hampton | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in partnership with Cleveland, Ohio...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in partnership with Cleveland, Ohio based, Land Studio and artist Derek Brennan, installed a mural on the side of the Cleveland Resident Office depicting a few of many aspects the district is involved with, Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024. We maintain strong partnerships throughout the region, and we look forward to working with local agencies and stakeholders to continually build strong relationships that benefit the community. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District’s Cleveland Resident Office is bringing a new look to its facility and the downtown waterfront.



The office’s new outdoor mural “Let Us Try” uses the work of a local artist to showcase the connection between USACE’s mission and the city’s history, while providing provide a new attraction for visitors and residents year-round.



It all started with an idea from USACE’s Cleveland team members to add something new and artistic to their office and warehouse space on the Lake Erie coastline.



The team wanted something that would be noticeable and communicate the Corps of Engineers role on the Great Lakes region and across the nation.



The team contracted Cleveland-based Land Studio to gather proposals and help find the right style for the project from local artists.



They landed on Derek Brennan.



Brennan designed “Let Us Try” and incorporated multiple facets of the Corps of Engineers mission – from ensuring safe navigation and the flow of commerce on federal waterways to ecosystem restoration and natural resources management. He highlighted USACE’s direct connection with the City of Cleveland by prominently featuring the city’s founder and Corps of Engineers General Moses Cleaveland in the middle of the mural, tying everything together.



Let us try is the English translation of the Corps of Engineers’ French motto, “Essayons.”



Instead of being directly painted on the USACE office’s wall, the mural was printed on weatherproof material and attached with a bracket system that allows it to stay vibrant throughout the Cleveland seasons.



Visitors to the downtown waterfront can see the mural year-round at 1035 East 9th Street.



