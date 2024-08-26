Cleveland Resident Office Mural

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in partnership with Cleveland, Ohio based, Land Studio and artist Derek Brennan, installed a mural on the side of the Cleveland Resident Office depicting a few of many aspects the district is involved with, Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024. We maintain strong partnerships throughout the region, and we look forward to working with local agencies and stakeholders to continually build strong relationships that benefit the community. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)