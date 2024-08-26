Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland Resident Office Mural [Image 2 of 3]

    Cleveland Resident Office Mural

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in partnership with Cleveland, Ohio based, Land Studio and artist Derek Brennan, installed a mural on the side of the Cleveland Resident Office depicting a few of many aspects the district is involved with, Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024. We maintain strong partnerships throughout the region, and we look forward to working with local agencies and stakeholders to continually build strong relationships that benefit the community. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 00:09
    Photo ID: 8618371
    VIRIN: 082824-A-VR700-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1049
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    USACE
    Mural
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Land Group

