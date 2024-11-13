USAG Rheinland-Pfalz College Night opens doors to global education

Courtesy Photo | Over 300 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students explored a range of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Over 300 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students explored a range of educational paths at the annual “College Night” Oct. 29 hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Kaiserslautern High School. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Kaiserslautern High School hosted its annual “College Night,” Oct. 29 at the high school, connecting Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students with educational and career opportunities.



Kaiserslautern High School transformed into a bustling hub of information booths as over 300 eager students explored options from U.S. and European universities, military academies and military (?) recruiters. Students explored a diverse range of post-secondary educational and life options ranging from traditional college education to military service, and learned how understanding these choices will help shape their futures.

Lynn Rice, school liaison officer for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, emphasized the unique value of ‘College Night’ for students stationed overseas.



“Not all high school students have the chance to physically visit colleges back in the States,” said Rice, “This event brings those opportunities to them, helping them make informed decisions about their next steps.”



The event also attracted students from other garrisons, including Stuttgart, Wiesbaden, and Spangdahlem. For students considering military service, recruiters provided a wealth of information about joining the armed forces.



School Liaisons, like Lynn Rice, are located at each military installation to provide information as well as build partnerships with the civilian and military community to help address common education challenges of military families. For more information on the Department of Defense School Liaison Program, visit https://www.dodea.edu/education/partnership-and-resources/department-defense-school-liaison-program, or call USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s local School Liaison Office at DSN: 541-9061.



