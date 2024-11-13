Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz College Night opens doors to global education

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz College Night opens doors to global education

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Over 300 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students explored a range of educational paths at the annual “College Night” Oct. 29 hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Kaiserslautern High School. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 05:29
    Photo ID: 8755304
    VIRIN: 251115-A-UA555-1001
    Resolution: 756x756
    Size: 270.28 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz College Night opens doors to global education, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz College Night opens doors to global education

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    college
    Department of Defense Education Activity
    Kaiserslautern High School
    stronger together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download