Army Sponsors USM Esports Call of Duty® Team

HATTIESBURG, Miss.— The U.S. Army announces sponsorship of the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) esports Call of Duty® (COD) team during a tournament, at the Official Southern Miss Esports Arena in the R.C. Cook University Student Union, Nov. 15-17.



During the tournament, the Army will present a sponsorship check to USM’s esports COD team, Nov. 16, at 12 noon; with Army Soldiers trained in drone operations available from 10a.m. to 4p.m.



“This sponsorship marks an exciting opportunity to engage with esports players in a way that connects their gaming skills with real-world career possibilities in the Army,” said 1st Lt. Dominique Williams, Executive Officer of the Hattiesburg Recruiting Company. “Showcasing our [Army] Soldiers who have extensive warfighter training and drone operations training, will help students see how their interests in gaming can translate into careers in defense technology and beyond.”



Esports athletes, especially those with an acumen for high-tempo and high-stakes gaming, are perfect prospects for various, advanced Army training and subsequent careers.



“Our goal is to show how gaming skills develop strategic thinking, hand-eye coordination, and attention to detail, which are necessary skills to operate drones and useful for other critical roles in the Army,” Williams said.



The new sponsorship includes the Army’s logo featured prominently on the team’s competition jerseys, and access to Army resources, to include career guidance and Army recruitment support.



“Now, when the USM esports COD team livestreams competitions, you will see the Army in full support,” Williams said. “Whether its personnel, like our Drone Operators, or a show of support during the team’s competition(s), we will support any way we can.”



For more information to coordinate an interview with our Drone Operators, contact dominique.i.williams.mil@army.mil at (256)-655-8088, or reach out directly to our office at the email above.

