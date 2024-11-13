JBSA SRU holds Adaptive Sports Camp

Photo By Robert Whetstone | Soldiers from the Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit explode out of their...... read more read more Photo By Robert Whetstone | Soldiers from the Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit explode out of their starting positions at the track event during the JBSA SRU Adaptive Sports Camp and Trials, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. The Adaptive Sports Camp featured 11 events (wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track, field, archery, swimming, powerlifting, rowing, cycling, air rifle, air pistol) and introduced Pickleball as an exhibition sport. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 -- The Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit hosted its 3rd annual Adaptive Sports Camp and Local Trials, Oct. 15 – 23, 2024, at various locations on the Fort Sam Houston installation.



Adaptive Reconditioning Program Manager, Dr. Jamie Velez, kicked off the opening ceremony describing the history of the camp and the goal of the program.



“In the past, JBSA was an adaptive sports powerhouse,” said Velez. “When I got here in 2021, there was no adaptive sports program. Ms. Lorraine Currow joined the program a few months later and we decided that we needed to put JBSA adaptive sports back on the map.”



Over the last three years, the SRU built an experienced staff, increased access to coaching and practice throughout the year as part of a monthly AR program, while multiple staff members completed certification courses to coach different adaptive sports.



This year’s Adaptive Sports Camp featured 11 events (wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track, field, archery, swimming, powerlifting, rowing, cycling air rifle, air pistol) and introduced Pickleball as an exhibition sport.



All the events were designed for beginners, and many of this year’s Soldiers participated in the camp for the first time.



“I feel like it’s an opportunity to branch out and try a lot of different sports; events that I’ve never done before,” said Sgt. Hope Gonzales. “I definitely was not good at wheelchair basketball, but it was so much fun doing it. It gives me the confidence to try new things even if I have no idea what I’m doing.”



Gonzales is dealing with the ‘unseen’ injuries/illnesses of anxiety and depression. “I was just trying to understand and learn myself better and learn how to communicate,” she explained while discussing how she got to the SRU. “People walk up to you and see nothing is wrong; but you have a chance to educate (them) about unseen injuries, and I definitely do.”



Sgt. 1st Class Mark Sullivan, a below-the-knee amputee, has been dealing with his injury since a deployment over a decade ago. “I tore some ligaments and tendons in my left ankle when I was in Afghanistan in 2013,” he stated. “I had surgery back then. After 10 more years in the Infantry and after 3 years being a drill sergeant, I needed a revision.”



The revision got infected and over the course of a year trying to do limb salvage, Sullivan decided to stop the numerous surgeries and chose amputation. As part of his recovery, he began participating in adaptive sports.



“Adaptive sports are incredibly important,” said Sullivan. “Especially for Soldiers who are at the SRU dealing with very bad medical issues. It gives you the opportunity to have a purpose again. If you’ve been in the Army for a long time or are just starting out, you have to have a certain amount of drive. When you don’t have that anymore because you’re injured, it can have a very bad effect on your mental health. It’s (adaptive sports) a good way to connect with other Soldiers.”



Cpl. Gavin Businelle feels adaptive sports is a way to start fresh regardless of the injury you’re experiencing.



During an assignment in Korea, Businelle said everything came tumbling down on him. He has spent the last three to four years in and out of behavioral health. “I was at a really low point in my life when that happened,” he said. “I spent some time as an inpatient there (Korea). Luckily the medical team on Camp Humphreys was absolutely astonishing.”



Businelle explained when he looks back on his situation, things could definitely have been worse.



“You get to the SRU and at first you say, I don’t know what this is, I just do appointments,” added Businelle. “But I met a lot of amazing people here, both patients and staff, that taught me a lot about how to look at myself, look within myself, teaching me how to ground myself and to get out there and experience the world instead of just sitting alone in my room.”



During the camp, the AR staff observed the participants performance, coachability, attitude, and how they contributed to the team. They will use that information to help determine who is sent to Army Trials in April to compete for a spot on Team Army for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games this summer in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



“I have met several warrior athletes who feel that adaptive sports saved their life,” said Velez.



Businelle said adaptive sports can really make you feel like you have that purpose again that you lost.



Sullivan feels the program is fantastic for teaching him that a below the knee amputee is still capable of doing physical activities, competing, and having the drive and confidence to keep moving forward.



Gonzales said she is recovering and overcoming a lot of fears. “I’m in a slow process of recovery,” she explained. “Overcoming that lack of confidence is the biggest thing I feel like I have accomplished out here. I think adaptive sports are amazing.”