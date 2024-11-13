Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA SRU Adaptive Sports Camp

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit hosted its 3rd annual Adaptive Sports Camp and Local Trials, Oct. 15 – 23, 2024, at various locations on the Fort Sam Houston installation. The Adaptive Sports Camp featured 11 events (wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track, field, archery, swimming, powerlifting, rowing, cycling, air rifle, air pistol) and introduced Pickleball as an exhibition sport.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 15:45
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    JBSA SRU holds Adaptive Sports Camp

