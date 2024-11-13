JBSA SRU Adaptive Sports Camp

The Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit hosted its 3rd annual Adaptive Sports Camp and Local Trials, Oct. 15 – 23, 2024, at various locations on the Fort Sam Houston installation. The Adaptive Sports Camp featured 11 events (wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track, field, archery, swimming, powerlifting, rowing, cycling, air rifle, air pistol) and introduced Pickleball as an exhibition sport.
JBSA SRU holds Adaptive Sports Camp
