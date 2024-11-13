Make a Difference This Holiday Shopping Season with Military Relief Fund Donations at the Exchange

Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers donated $2.5 million in 2023 to help...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers donated $2.5 million in 2023 to help service members, military families and retirees through contributions to @AERHQ, @AirForceAssistanceFund and @NMCRS. Learn how you can make a donation next time you shop your PX/BX or ShopMyExchange.com: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2GK. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can make a difference to those in need in the military community by donating to military relief funds this holiday season.



Donations can be made to Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) during checkout in Exchange stores or on ShopMyExchange.com. Shoppers can also donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at select Exchanges in the Pacific Region.



“As the holidays approach and the busy shopping season that comes with them, it is an even more important time to think of those in need in our military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is honored to have such generous shoppers who always support these important relief organizations year after year.”



The Exchange has partnered with the AER and AFAF since 2017 and the NMCRS since 2023. In those seven years, Exchange shoppers have donated $9.35 million to relief funds.



Shoppers can donate at PX and BX registers, including self-checkout. Online shoppers will receive a prompt with a donation option when checking out on ShopMyExchange.com.



AER, AFAF and NMCRS provide grants, scholarships, interest-free loans, charitable donations and more to active-duty service members, Retirees, Guard members and families. For more info, visit publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give/.



