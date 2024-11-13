101st Air and Space Operations Group welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Slaughter took command of the 101st Air and Space Operations Group during an assumption of command ceremony held here on November 12, 2024.
During the ceremony, an age-old military tradition of passing of flags symbolized the leadership change as Slaughter assumed command of the 101st AOG. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, presided over the ceremony.
Prior to becoming the 101st AOG commander, Slaughter served as the chief of the Air Mobility Division, and as a Chief of Combat Operations on the 601st Air Operations Center’s (AOC) operation floor.
“I am deeply honored and grateful for this opportunity to lead what I believe is the finest group of men and women in today's military,” said Slaughter. “The men and women of the AOG are the heart of America’s AOC, and I look forward to serving you in the role as commander.”
The 101st AOG is a Florida Air National Guard unit that provides forces to the 601st AOC to fulfill its critical mission of defending the homeland. The 101st AOG was officially activated July 1, 2009.
The 601st AOC is responsible for detecting, deterring, defending and if necessary, defeating any aviation threat to the citizens of the continental United States and to U.S. critical infrastructure.
For further information on the 101st AOG and its mission, please visit www.facebook.com/AmericasAOC.
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
