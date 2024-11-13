101st Air and Space Operations Group welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, &...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, & Commander, Florida Air National Guard, passes the 101st Air and Space Operations Group (101st AOG) flag to U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Slaughter during an assumption of command ceremony held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Nov 12, 2024. The passing of the flag symbolizes Slaughter’s acceptance of command of the 101st AOG. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lt. Col. Andrew Scott) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Slaughter took command of the 101st Air and Space Operations Group during an assumption of command ceremony held here on November 12, 2024.



During the ceremony, an age-old military tradition of passing of flags symbolized the leadership change as Slaughter assumed command of the 101st AOG. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, presided over the ceremony.



Prior to becoming the 101st AOG commander, Slaughter served as the chief of the Air Mobility Division, and as a Chief of Combat Operations on the 601st Air Operations Center’s (AOC) operation floor.



“I am deeply honored and grateful for this opportunity to lead what I believe is the finest group of men and women in today's military,” said Slaughter. “The men and women of the AOG are the heart of America’s AOC, and I look forward to serving you in the role as commander.”



The 101st AOG is a Florida Air National Guard unit that provides forces to the 601st AOC to fulfill its critical mission of defending the homeland. The 101st AOG was officially activated July 1, 2009.



The 601st AOC is responsible for detecting, deterring, defending and if necessary, defeating any aviation threat to the citizens of the continental United States and to U.S. critical infrastructure.



For further information on the 101st AOG and its mission, please visit www.facebook.com/AmericasAOC.