101st Air and Space Operations Group Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, & Commander, Florida Air National Guard, passes the 101st Air and Space Operations Group (101st AOG) flag to U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Slaughter during an assumption of command ceremony held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Nov 12, 2024. The passing of the flag symbolizes Slaughter’s acceptance of command of the 101st AOG. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lt. Col. Andrew Scott)