    101st Air and Space Operations Group Assumption of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, & Commander, Florida Air National Guard, passes the 101st Air and Space Operations Group (101st AOG) flag to U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Slaughter during an assumption of command ceremony held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Nov 12, 2024. The passing of the flag symbolizes Slaughter’s acceptance of command of the 101st AOG. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lt. Col. Andrew Scott)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    National Guard
    AOC
    AOG
    FLANG
    101AOG
    AmericasAOC

