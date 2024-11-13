Ready To Fly: 145 AW Executes Critical Inspections

Photo By Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove | Members of the 145th Airlift Wing conduct a Mission Termination Inspection during a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove | Members of the 145th Airlift Wing conduct a Mission Termination Inspection during a Combat Readiness Inspection held at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) Base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Nov. 1, 2024. The Combat Readiness Inspection tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove) see less | View Image Page

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Members of the 145th Airlift Wing conducted crucial Mission Termination Inspections (MTI) on C-17 Globemaster IIIs during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) at the North Carolina Air National Guard, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Nov. 1-4, 2024. The CRI tested the capabilities of NCANG members in a simulated large-scale combat operation scenario, focusing on essential mission elements such as communications in contested environments, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support.



Even within a simulated setting, the role of Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) remains vital to mission success and the safety of all aboard.



“An MTI is when an aircraft returns from a mission, and we ensure all the life support and survival equipment is still serviceable and ready to go on the next mission,” explains Tech. Sgt. Dustin Garland, 145th Operations Support Squadron AFE technician.



For Garland and his team, MTIs are not just procedural; they’re a critical step in safeguarding lives and preparing the aircraft for any unexpected challenges.



Garland emphasizes how MTIs directly impact mission success. “The MTI is a very important step because if something has been used or is missing, like an Emergency Passenger Oxygen System (EPOS), a passenger would not have oxygen capability if the plane were to lose pressure,” he explains.



Regularly checking and maintaining this equipment ensures the readiness and reliability needed to meet mission demands even under simulated conditions.



MTIs can be conducted multiple times a day, depending on the operational tempo, and each inspection requires precision and diligence.



“I am proud of everyone in our shop,” says Master Sgt. Scott T. Perry, 145th Operations Support Squadron AFE flight chief. “Each person strives to ensure the best equipment is ready and available should it ever be needed. We work to provide the best equipment we can, while hoping no one ever needs this equipment.”



For many aircrew flight equipment technicians like Garland, the commitment to safety extends well beyond protocol.



“I take a lot of pride in my job,” says Garland, “we’re acting to save lives, so I take pride in the fact that my Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) allows me to do so.”



The essential MTIs conducted throughout the CRI underscore the critical role AFE plays in every mission, simulated or real, ensuring that every aircraft is prepared to respond effectively to any situation.