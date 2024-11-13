From Displacement to Duty: Sgt. Muhuza’s Path from Congo to the U.S. Army

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer | U.S. Army Sgt. Aimable Muhuza, 401st Medical Logistics Company medical logistics...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer | U.S. Army Sgt. Aimable Muhuza, 401st Medical Logistics Company medical logistics manager, gets his rank pinned during his promotion by Col. Leslie Carlson, 3rd Division Medical Command Detachment 23 deputy commander, ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. Muhuza was once a refugee living in Rwanda and immigrated to the United States and eventually rose to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

The last place Muhuza imagined he’d be was on the wing of an F-16 Fighting Falcon in the scorching desert heat, standing tall in his U.S. Army uniform as he received his promotion to sergeant. Growing up in a refugee camp, surrounded by uncertainty and loss, Muhuza could have never guessed his journey would take him here—serving in the military of a country he only heard about.



As a non-commissioned officer (NCO) in the U.S. Army and recently promoted to the rank of Sergeant, U.S. Army Sgt. Aimable Muhuza, 401st Medical Logistics Company medical logistics manager, was born in Masisi, Congo and grew up as a refugee in Rwanda.



“I never expected to come from a refugee camp and be a United States soldier,” Muhuza said. “I never expected an opportunity like that to be given to me.”



Muhuza’s upbringing in Congo was fairly ordinary, until political unrest within the nation forced him and his family to seek shelter in a Rwandan refugee camp. With their rights taken away, he and his family had to rely on non-profit organizations for absolutely everything. Since they couldn’t work, all the basic necessities like food, water, and medication were given to them by non-profit organizations. However, Muhuza’s luck changed when his family was randomly selected to begin the immigration process.



“You get lucky,” Muhuza said. “They just pick you, they come to the refugee camp. They pick random names. If your name is on a list, you start the immigration process, and that’s how I came to the United States.”



At 18 years old, Muhuza moved with his family to the U.S. and settled in Ohio. He was attending a job corps in Utah and met Army recruiters, which sparked his interest to serve. Inspired by his uncle, a soldier back in Congo, and motivated by a newfound sense of security in the U.S., Muhuza decided to enlist. Should the country face any problems, he had the opportunity to be part of the solution, which gave him a sense of pride.



“I became friends with them [the Army recruiters] and they told me good stuff about the Army,” Muhuza said. “That’s how I ended up enlisting. Plus, I see the Army as a protection. I see the Army as a shield.”



Adjusting to life in the military came with its own challenges. Learning the intricacies of medical logistics, Muhuza took on the responsibility of ordering, shipping, and inventorying essential medical supplies. He committed himself to the rigors of serving in the armed forces, driven by a determination to prove himself and honor his family’s military roots. He was promoted to Sgt. by U.S. Army Col. Leslie Carlson, 3rd Division Medical Command Detachment 23 deputy commander, and was eager to join the Army NCO corp.



“I wanted to invite Col. Carlson to the promotion for Sgt. Muhuza to show him we appreciate that he joined our team and to give him the opportunity to share his story,” said Staff Sgt. Marcos Cook, 401st Medical Company medical logistics NCO in charge. “He has overcome a lot in his life, and I feel like what he has accomplished is inspiring.”



Muhuza described how fortunate he feels for the opportunities he’s been given, and how it has changed him from the person he was 10 years ago. He’s determined to grow both as a person and a soldier, further exploring career opportunities the Army has to offer.



“It is an honor and a privilege to promote someone into the NCO corps,” Carlson said. “I am confident Sgt. Muhuza will fulfill all the responsibilities inherent in that role and provide outstanding leadership to the soldiers appointed to him. He is an inspiration to what can be accomplished in the military with hard work and dedication.”