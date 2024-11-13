South Carolina National Guard’s International, National, and Statewide Impact

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brad Mincey | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1055th Transportation Company, South...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brad Mincey | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1055th Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, held a deployment ceremony Oct. 27, 2024, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. More than 100 Guardsmen will deploy to support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to assist with border security operations. The Department of Defense has supported the Department of Homeland Security’s border security in 19 of the last 23 years. The mission enables CBP to address security challenges and conduct its mission more efficiently along the southwest border. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. - In recent months, the South Carolina National Guard has demonstrated extraordinary flexibility, serving not only the people of South Carolina but also supporting national and international operations in areas of critical need. The South Carolina National Guard’s unwavering commitment to duty exemplifies its versatility and the depth of its service. From protecting airspace abroad to assisting with border security and responding to devastating natural disasters.



Operation Atlantic Resolve: Strengthening Global Alliances



In September of this year Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 51st Military Police Battalion, 59th Troop Command held its departure ceremony in Florence, South Carolina. These Soldiers deployed to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, with the aim of demonstrating U.S. commitment to NATO. The operation involves rotational deployments that build readiness, increase interoperability, and strengthen bonds with allied forces. This deployment serves as a testament to the South Carolina National Guard’s role in reinforcing alliances and contributing to global security.



Supporting Operation Inherent Resolve



In October, South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers from Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, held a departure ceremony. This marks the unit’s first-ever deployment to support Operation Inherent Resolve. Their mission in the CENTCOM area of responsibility will include providing air defense to combat ISIS in the region. Operation Inherent Resolve aims to dismantle ISIS and lay the groundwork for increased stability through the combined efforts of coalition governments. This deployment not only highlights the South Carolina National Guard’s adaptability, but also underlines the state’s commitment to global security.



Southwest Border Mission: Safeguarding National Boundaries



In another display of its operational range, approximately 120 Guardsmen from the 1055th Transportation Company, 59th Troop Command, based in Laurens, South Carolina, deployed to the U.S. Southwest border. The Guardsmen were honored by family, friends and their state leadership as they prepared to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in their border security mission. For approximately 12 months, these soldiers will assist the Department of Homeland Security in enhancing security and operational efficiency along the Southwest border. The South Carolina National Guard’s involvement reflects a national commitment to bolstering CBP operations, which have been supported by the Department of Defense for 19 of the past 23 years.



Responding to Hurricanes Helene and Milton: Protecting South Carolina and Beyond



Beyond their international and national deployments, the South Carolina National Guard has played a pivotal role in responding to natural disasters at home and in neighboring states. During Hurricane Helene, the Guard mobilized more than 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen, deploying 200 vehicles and aviation assets for emergency response. In collaboration with federal, state, and local organizations, Guard members undertook 136 missions, which included 1,173 miles of debris clearance, the removal of 2,525 trees, and over 4,200 chainsaw hours dedicated to recovery efforts. In support of hurricane-impacted communities in North Carolina, the Guard also distributed over 864,000 pounds of essential supplies and rescued 57 people.



Following Hurricane Milton, the South Carolina National Guard continued its disaster response efforts, deploying more than 130 Soldiers, along with 30 high-water vehicles and the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team. This response not only highlights the Guard’s readiness but also underscores its dedication to safeguarding communities both within and beyond South Carolina’s borders.



Leadership and Commitment



The South Carolina National Guard’s actions are a direct reflection of the values and leadership guiding these dedicated men and women. At a recent deployment ceremony for the 132nd Military Police Company at the Lexington Performing Arts Center, Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the Adjutant General of South Carolina, commended the Soldiers, their families, and the community for their support. His remarks highlighted the sacrifices Guardsmen make, leaving their homes to serve their state, nation, and international allies.



From air defense overseas to hurricane relief at home, the South Carolina National Guard stands as a versatile and vital force, ready to adapt to the demands of any mission. Through their efforts, they demonstrate the resilience, commitment, and spirit of service that define the Guard’s mission and purpose, continually proving that they are a true force for good at home and abroad.