406th AEW prepares for next rotation, engages counterparts in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Bintliff, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing senior enlisted leader, talks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Stanton, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron outgoing director of operations, on Oct. 31, 2024, at Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti. Bintliff and other members of the 406th AEW wing staff traveled to engage with their respective counterparts about best practices, key lessons learned, priorities moving forward and to overall establish the relationships that will enable mission capabilities and cohesion. The 406th AEW, located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, serves as the key line of administrative and logistical support to all members of the 776th EABS, as well as the 449th Air Expeditionary Group at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing stood up in June 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as the key line of support for the operational Air Force missions on the ground in the East of Africa. It is the only air wing in U.S. Africa Command and is comprised of two groups, 10 squadrons and four airfields within Europe and Africa.



“Centralizing oversight and support has allowed us to maintain the access and relationships necessary to enhance defense resilience,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers, 406th AEW commander.



“We can more effectively assure shared security interests for exposing and countering threats when we have a stable presence in the region,” he said.



New members of the 406th AEW wing staff recently visited their counterparts and teammates with the 449th Air Expeditionary Group at Camp Lemmonier and the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jake Bintliff, the 406th AEW senior enlisted leader, said his team forward deployed to Djibouti to better understand the mission sets they would be supporting.



“It was incredible to learn just how broad the Wing’s mission is and how many factors come into play when accomplishing it,” he said.



The 449th AEG at Camp Lemmonier provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, a base operating support integrator, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, and aircraft launch and recovery elements in support of U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, and U.S. regional partners in East Africa.



Chabelley Airfield has maintained a more than decade-long history pursuing the priorities of security, durability, and agility, working in coordination with Djiboutian and French forces. The 776th EABS supports the 449th AEG through combined operations and initiatives aimed at advancing strategy-aligned priorities. This includes assisting African partners in protecting their borders and matters of national security.



Successful execution of such diverse mission sets requires a certain kind of interpersonal diligence, said Bintliff.



“The rapid tempo of deployment turnover can challenge cohesion and continuity,” he said. “In an expeditionary environment, lives are on the line. Trust is vital. We all need to know there are reliable, knowledgeable, and motivated experts in position.”



“I believe the teams understand what’s at stake and are motivated to lean in, together.”