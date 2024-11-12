Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    406th AEW engages with counterparts at 776th EABS

    CHABELLEY AIR FIELD, DJIBOUTI

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U..S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Bintliff, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing senior enlisted leader, talks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Stanton, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron outgoing director of operations, on Oct. 31, 2024, at Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti. Bintliff and other members of the 406th AEW wing staff traveled to engage with their respective counterparts about best practices, key lessons learned, priorities moving forward and to overall establish the relationships that will enable mission capabilities and cohesion. The 406th AEW, located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, serves as the key line of administrative and logistical support to all members of the 776th EABS, as well as the 449th Air Expeditionary Group at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White)

    406th AEW prepares for next rotation, engages counterparts in Djibouti

