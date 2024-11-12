From the Ground Up: Developing Joint Leadership Skills at the Junior Level

-A Pathway to Growth and Opportunity



In an Army career marked by resilience, SPC Angel Mendiola has taken on an unusual yet promising challenge. Born in Denver, Colorado, and raised in Seguin, Texas, Mendiola now finds himself stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he recently embarked on an unexpected journey into the Air Force’s Airman Leadership School course (ALS). Typically, Army E-4s seeking promotion to E-5 attend the Basic Leadership Course (BLC), but with BLC unavailable locally, the 10th Support Group saw an opportunity to explore joint training. Mendiola’s attendance serves as a proof of concept for joint training and leadership development, advancing the Army’s commitment to fostering joint-minded leaders within the Department of Defense. The concept aligns with broader goals outlined in the Joint Professional Military Education model, which underscores the need for early joint exposure to create cohesive, well-prepared teams across branches.



Joining the Army represented a fresh start for Mendiola, a chance to shape his future. His journey into military service was inspired by his mother’s strength and humility. “My mom taught me the importance of respect and humility,” he reflects, crediting her with shaping his values and work ethic. Coming from a blue-collar background, he was always drawn to practical skills and hands-on work. Joining the Army gave him a path to build on these qualities and balance duty with personal growth.



-Bridging Leadership Styles and Building Trust



When his leadership asked him to attend ALS, Mendiola didn’t hesitate. “As a soldier, I do not ask why my leadership asked me to attend this course,” he says, viewing the challenge as a chance to experience something new. Arriving at ALS, Mendiola found a structured military environment that felt familiar but had its differences. The Air Force’s approach to leadership quickly became apparent, with a unique emphasis on collaboration and open communication—essential qualities in building an adaptable, joint-oriented mindset. Experiencing how another branch operates has broadened his perspective, giving him a valuable look into the different ways teams can foster trust and uphold discipline.



Mendiola’s time at ALS has shown him how joint training fosters both trust and adaptability. Interacting with Air Force peers, he’s learned to appreciate the nuances of cross-branch communication. “It’s been a great way to see how each branch has its own language,” he says. Each branch has its own set of terminologies and protocols. Through these experiences, Mendiola is developing a more flexible approach to leadership, one that values listening, curiosity, and the diverse perspectives of others.



For Mendiola, effective leadership means setting an example and doing the right thing, both legally and morally. “Leadership is about more than just tasks—it’s about doing the right thing, legally and morally,” he says. At ALS, he’s building skills to foster trust, open communication, and loyalty within his team. By understanding how the Air Force cultivates these qualities, Mendiola believes he’ll emerge a stronger leader. He envisions these skills not only strengthening his Army career but preparing him for joint operations in the future, a vital part of the DoD’s mission.



-Forging a Foundation for Future Collaboration



Throughout the course, Mendiola is acquiring new tools to bring back to his Army role. ALS’s focus on creating a supportive team culture has reinforced his commitment to integrity and open communication. He wants to create a space where his soldiers feel safe to voice concerns, share ideas, and take ownership of their roles. “A strong leader serves others and fosters a supportive environment,” he says, sharing his goal to inspire trust and loyalty within his team.



This journey has also deepened Mendiola’s sense of sacrifice and purpose. Thousands of miles from his family, he feels the personal cost of his service, but he’s driven by their pride in his achievements. His support network back home, especially his mother, remains a constant source of encouragement. “My family doesn’t know much about joint branch training, but they’re always supportive of my success,” he says.



As part of the 10th Support Group’s efforts to champion joint training, Mendiola’s attendance at ALS underscores the importance of early joint exposure to foster mutual understanding across branches. This approach supports Army-wide training objectives that encourage inter-service training to meet joint force requirements, as seen in Army Regulation 350-1.



Looking back, Mendiola describes his experience as both challenging and rewarding. He hopes to encourage other soldiers to embrace joint training, sharing his advice: “Give it a shot, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. You’ll struggle if you don’t ask, but the experience is worth it.” For Mendiola, ALS is more than just a steppingstone in his career—it’s an opportunity to grow, lead with integrity, and be part of a forward-thinking military.



-Charting New Horizons in Leadership



SPC Angel Mendiola’s journey through the Airman Leadership Course is a testament to the evolving nature of military service and leadership. His experience highlights the value of adaptability and collaboration, vital to a forward-thinking military as the U.S. Army and Air Force work together to develop joint capabilities. As noted in recent joint military literature, this type of joint exposure is essential for cultivating a joint mindset that empowers leaders across all service branches to operate more effectively in integrated environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2024 Date Posted: 11.12.2024 20:35 Story ID: 485128 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the Ground Up: Developing Joint Leadership Skills at the Junior Level, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.