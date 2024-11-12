Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Ground Up: Developing Joint Leadership Skills at the Junior Level

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    SPC Angel Mendiola participates in a discussion during the Air Force’s Airman Leadership Course in Okinawa, where he’s gaining new insights on leadership alongside his Air Force peers. His attendance represents the Army’s push for cross-branch collaboration and leadership development.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 20:34
    VIRIN: 241104-A-FN691-8791
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
