From the Ground Up: Developing Joint Leadership Skills at the Junior Level

SPC Angel Mendiola participates in a discussion during the Air Force’s Airman Leadership Course in Okinawa, where he’s gaining new insights on leadership alongside his Air Force peers. His attendance represents the Army’s push for cross-branch collaboration and leadership development.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8749612
|VIRIN:
|241104-A-FN691-8791
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|16.97 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
