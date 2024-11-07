Senior NCO Council provides years of experience for Army Installation Strategy 2.0

WASHINGTON — Installation leaders at the Pentagon are leveraging a council of senior noncommissioned officers to bring the Soldier perspective to Department of the Army-level discussions and decisions, such as the ongoing effort to update the Army Installations Strategy, to be called AIS 2.0.



Senior NCOs from across the Army, including the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, Army commands, Army service component commands, direct reporting units, and the Army staff serve on the Senior NCO Council to represent the total Army, advocating for Soldier needs and ensuring stakeholder equities are addressed.



The Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, co-chairs this council with Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer.



“By working in coordination with the senior NCOs, we ensure that AIS 2.0 meets the needs of the Army of 2030 and beyond, but also supports our warfighters of today,” Jacobson said. “Fundamentally, AIS 2.0 must be aligned with the commands’ priorities and focus areas. To accurately reflect the Soldier voice throughout the development of this strategy, we asked SMA Weimer to host a series of senior NCO councils to provide an avenue for Soldier feedback and to inform the strategic direction of AIS 2.0.”



Warfighter and Mission Readiness



“Warfighting readiness begins at our installations, and we must transform them to maintain it,” Weimer said. “This transformation is critical for our future and essential to ensuring our installations are postured to support the needs of our Army today and tomorrow. Our operational requirements will continue to evolve as we implement new technology and equipment. Our installations must be able to transform at pace. This strategy is designed to address quality of life issues for families and enable Soldiers to fight and win the nation’s wars when called upon.”



Helping champion this effort was Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, command sergeant major, Installation Management Command.



“Soldiers and their families spend a lot of time on military installations. It’s where they eat, sleep and work, so, providing high quality services for our squads has been and will remain a top priority,” Copeland said. “One of the roles of an NCO is to monitor the welfare of our Soldiers. The Senior NCO Council provides insights for the strategy which are reinforced by Army senior leaders. This ensures we leverage the trust and confidence Soldiers place in us to advocate for their needs and help promote Army readiness.”



Importance of the SNCO Perspective



Army NCOs are primarily responsible for initiating and continuing effective open and honest communication with Soldiers and throughout their commands, said Jacobson.



“Senior NCOs bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experiences, as well as a passion to serve and to ensure Soldiers are prepared to fight and win the nations wars,” said Jacobson. “This is why introducing a Senior NCO Council to the highest levels of Army strategic thinking and decision making is critical to Army success.”



The senior enlisted members who comprise this council average approximately 30 years of service, serving from the tactical to strategic level throughout their careers and represent the total Army, said Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry III, senior enlisted advisor to the deputy chief of staff at Headquarters, Department of the Army, G-9. With this length of service and many lifetimes of experience, the panel of SNCOs bring thought-provoking conversation and dialogue to get after some of the Army’s biggest issues and provide solutions that help move the Army forward.



“We bring a unique perspective into the Pentagon to compliment the general officers, senior executive service and other senior leaders and subject matter experts as we draft strategy, policy, or regulations,” Perry said. “The perspective we bring helps provide additional context and clarity to the potential impact on Soldiers and their families as we update strategy, policy, regulation, or programs that are developed in the Pentagon.” He said the senior enlisted council was first implemented by Weimer in December 2023, and the ASA IE&E is leveraging it to provide perspective on the update of AIS 2.0.



“The goal for Army senior leaders is to ensure our installations provide Soldiers and their families a safe and secure environment and a quality of life commensurate with their sacrifice and service to our nation,” Perry said. “Our installations are our home, but they also allow us to train and project combat power around the world. By including the SMA and our senior NCOs in this process, we’re ensuring the voice and perspectives of Soldiers and their Families are heard.”



Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez, deputy chief of staff at Headquarters, Department of the Army, G-4, said the council leverages the NCO strength to complement existing efforts to highlight the voice of the Soldiers and to help drive change.



“NCOs are the backbone of the Army team with two basic responsibilities: accomplishment of the mission and the welfare of all Soldiers regardless of rank or position,” Casarez said. “The council can address what our Army installations need to keep our Soldiers ready and well-prepared as warfighters, as well as provide a place for them and their families to call home.”



Total Army Perspective



Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Kelsey, Army National Guard Headquarters, Temple Army Readiness Center, Arlington, Virginia, shared how installations are continually growing and involving to meet the needs of the Total Army.



“The SNCO Council is a vital part in the strategy process and is a force multiplier,” he said. “Being a part of this council gives the entire Army a voice in shaping the installations for future generations,” he said. “As the National Guard isn’t centered around one geographical location, but rather an entire state or territory, the strategy will include language to address not only active Army needs but the needs of both the National Guard and Reserves. This will improve readiness, training, recruitment, retention, and quality of life for our service members and their families.”



He said the council is for the enlisted members and their families to have a strong and loud voice at the highest level to develop the future of our installations.



“At every level, the senior NCOs are listening. We hear you, and we’re working for you,” he said.

