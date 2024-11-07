Black Hawk Landing Sparks Pride and Excitement at Armed Forces Retirement Home 

Photo By Ayan Sheikh | Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard aviation command land a UH-60...... read more read more Photo By Ayan Sheikh | Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard aviation command land a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter during a Veterans Day commemoration at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 8, 2024. The event, designed to honor retired service members, allowed veterans to connect with D.C. National Guard aviators, their mission and capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON—U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Hugo Rodriguez (Ret.) could hardly contain his excitement as he stood on the lawn of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., watching a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter descend in honor of Veterans Day. And he wasn’t alone. More than 40 veterans and their loved ones were there to see the helicopter land right before lunch time.



"To still have people coming out to thank us for our service—it makes me proud," Rodriguez said, a wide smile on his face. “It’s why I joined the military in the first place. This is a caring nation.”



The Black Hawk landing, coordinated by the D.C. Army National Guard’s aviation command, was part of a larger Veterans Day commemoration at the retirement home, bringing together retired service members, their families, and members of the community. It was also the first time the Armed Forces Retirement Home hosted a medevac helicopter landing, and the event brought together generations of service members, sparking fond memories and a renewed sense of camaraderie among those who had dedicated their lives to military service.



U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Christine Engle (Ret.) who is also a licensed medical nurse, watched with admiration as the Black Hawk touched down.



“I trained as a medic 20 years ago, and part of that was learning to load and unload (injured soldiers) helicopters,” she recalled, her voice filled with nostalgia. “Seeing this Black Hawk today is just wonderful. It’s a reminder of the years I spent in the Army...and the people I served with.”



Veterans Day, she added, is not just about her service but a way to honor all the men and women she worked alongside for two decades.



The event was organized by the Armed Forces Retirement Home as part of its commitment to honoring veterans year-round, and Maj. Gen. Stephen T. Rippe (Ret.), CEO of the home, joined Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, former D.C. National Guard Commanding General, who discussed the joy these celebrations bring.



“This day is all about saying thank you,” Rippe said. “Our veterans gave so much, and we want to honor them in a way that goes beyond a simple ceremony. Seeing the helicopter, the F-16s flyover, and other veterans visiting—that lifts the spirits of our residents. It’s something special for all of us.”



U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Marvin Larry (Ret.), marveled at the medevac as he got to explore the aircraft up close with his wife of more than 50 years, Sabrina. He said it reminded him of his days loading equipment and supplies.



“I’ve worked with so many aircrafts, but never had the chance to actually fly one,” he said with a chuckle. “This is reminder of all the work we did back then, even if we weren’t on the front lines.” Larry, who served for 25 years, said that seeing the Black Hawk made him feel deeply appreciated.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan L. Rooks, State Army Aviation Officer with the D.C. National Guard, emphasized how meaningful it was to honor veterans in this way. “Our Citizen-Soldier identity connects the civilian and military communities, and today is our way of saying, ‘we see you. We appreciate you.’”



Rooks also stressed the D.C. National Guard’s prioritization of trust, partnerships and community engagement, saying “I believe that the more we can engage with the public of our mission and our capabilities, the more they will have the knowledge of what we do and how we can assist them. Civic engagement is a win-win for both the National Guard and the communities we live and serve in.”



As the event wound down, veterans and their families lingered, sharing stories, enjoying the moment, and basking in a renewed sense of pride and gratitude. For many, Veterans Day is more than a holiday—it’s a powerful reminder of the bonds forged through service and the ongoing respect and recognition from their fellow Americans.