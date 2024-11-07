D.C. National Guard Welcomes New Direct Commissioned Cyber Officer

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Army 1LT Mohammed Wardeh receives his direct commission to the rank of first...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Army 1LT Mohammed Wardeh receives his direct commission to the rank of first lieutenant during a commissioning ceremony at the D.C. Armory on Nov. 7, 2024. In 2016, Wardeh enlisted in the New York National Guard as an infantryman and transitioned to the D.C. National Guard as an officer candidate in 2021. He was selected through the Army Talent Innovation Program and now serves as a 26B Data Systems Engineer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — “Being an American means having the freedom to dream big. This nation, built by immigrants, shows that anyone—regardless of background—can contribute to the greater good,” said U.S. Army 1LT Mohammed Wardeh at his direct commission ceremony at the D.C. Armory, surrounded by his children, senior leaders, mentors, and peers.



Wardeh’s journey to becoming a commissioned officer with the District of Columbia Army National Guard may have culminated in a brief ceremony, but it was the result of years of resilience, commitment, and a path that spanned continents.



“With faith and dedication, anything is possible,” he reflected.



Originally from Damascus, Syria, Wardeh’s journey of service began early. Starting work at age nine to support his family, he later left Syria for Saudi Arabia, then Switzerland, and eventually moved to New York City, where he worked as a web developer for the United Nations.



“One of my guiding principles is Mahatma Gandhi’s saying, ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ I hope to be remembered by inspiring and uplifting those around me,” Wardeh shared.



In 2016, Wardeh enlisted in the New York National Guard as an infantryman, driven by a commitment to serve and protect his community. After four years, he transitioned to the D.C. National Guard as an officer candidate. Recently selected through the Army Talent Innovation Program, he serves as a 26B Data Systems Engineer. This role demonstrates his dedication to advancing the Guard’s data engineering and analytics posture, enhancing the mission, and contributing to national security.



“We’re innovating in alignment with the Secretary of the Army’s priorities, and that’s precisely what 1LT Wardeh brings to the table,” noted U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tyson Mele, G-1 of the D.C. Army National Guard. “His work streamlines our operations and provides leaders with the data they need to make informed decisions.”



Outside of the military, Wardeh is a university professor and a lead big data engineer for a government and military contractor, specializing in intelligence. Fluent in seven programming languages, he’s dedicated to mentoring the next generation of data scientists and engineers.



“When I joined the military, I wanted to turn my gratitude into action,” Wardeh said. “I’m committed to contributing to a better future.”



