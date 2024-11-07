An HRA’s Dedication from Honolulu to Jacksonville MEPS

Courtesy Photo | Marc Porrazza, human resources assistant, speaks to an applicant during pre-accessions...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marc Porrazza, human resources assistant, speaks to an applicant during pre-accessions interview at Jacksonville MEPS. see less | View Image Page

A Human Resources Assistant (HRA) at a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) is often the first face applicants see, playing an essential role in guiding them through the enlistment journey. From conducting fingerprint scans and pre-accession interviews to coordinating enlistment ceremonies and verifying critical data, HRAs are at the heart of the accession process.



Marc Porrazza currently serves as an HRA at the Jacksonville MEPS, but his connection to the mission began in 2017 in Hawaii.



“I served 20 years in the US Coast Guard,” noted Porrazza. “After several assignments, I felt a calling to recruiting, which ultimately led me to a fulfilling career with the MEPS after retirement.”



Porrazza’s path as an HRA began at the Honolulu MEPS in 2017. As a former recruiter, he was familiar with federal service but had little idea what the role entailed.



“I didn’t know exactly what the job involved, but I knew the people, and I knew they would train and support me,” he said.



After a few rewarding years in Honolulu, family health needs prompted Porrazza and his wife to relocate to Jacksonville in 2021.



“It was a hard decision,” he recalled. “My wife is from Jacksonville, and my in-laws were in bad health,” recalled Porrazza. “It’s all about family for me.”



During the transition, Porrazza worked outside of MEPS but quickly realized he missed the joy and sense of purpose it provided.



“There wasn’t that same kind of interaction I had at the MEPS,” he said. “I knew I didn’t want to do anything else long term.”



Applying for the HRA position in Jacksonville required patience, but eventually, the opportunity arose, and Porrazza gladly accepted.

Jacksonville MEPS and the 10th Battalion were thrilled to welcome an HRA with Porrazza’s experience and dedication.



“He has worked both here and at Honolulu MEPS and is an absolute rock star on our team who embraces Red Carpet Treatment and is the epitome of what we want from our employees,” said Army Maj. Joseph Orton, 10th Battalion executive officer.



Porrazza’s dedication goes beyond the MEPS, showing commitment to each applicant that comes through Freedom’s Front Door.



“That’s my draw to the MEPS, you view the applicants as your sons and daughters,” noted Porrazza. “Hearing why they want to serve; I see myself in them and I just want them to succeed.”



In addition to meaningful work, the MEPS role offers Porrazza the work-life balance he values.



“I enjoy going outdoors with my daughter, fishing, and playing with our pets,” said Porrazza. “Being a prior cook, I love being in the kitchen and trying new recipes. Working at the MEPS allows me to do all these things.”



The family values that brought Porrazza to Jacksonville also shape his experience at MEPS, where he has found a sense of community among his colleagues.



“One of the key components of why I came to Jacksonville was for family,” he said. “The family at the workplace matters to me as well. Hearing everyone’s stories, sharing their lives—it’s a part of why I love this job.”