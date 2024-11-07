Corps of Engineers announces public meeting for proposed Sunset Marina expansion into Plankyard Access Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 08, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District plans to hold a public meeting at the Agricultural Learning Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee on November 18th from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to present the draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed Sunset Marina and Resort expansion project.



The public is invited to share feedback with the Nashville District team at this event.



Sequence of Events:

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. - Open house opportunity to ask questions and engage with USACE representatives to gain a better understanding of the proposal prior.

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. - USACE presentation.

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Open mic comments: based on time limitations for the open mic, 20 speaking slots will be filled on a first come first served basis. Attendees must sign up upon arrival to participate and will receive a number to provide comments or ask questions when called upon.



The public meeting will be held at the following location:



The Agricultural Learning Center

130 Skyline Drive

Byrdstown, TN 38549



The district has opened a public comment period for the assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) documents, through November 23, 2024. Public comments received or postmarked by November 23, 2024 will be considered and addressed in the final document.



The draft documents are available for review at:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Public-Review-Approved-Plans/Article/3944543/notice-of-availability-for-draft-ea-and-unsigned-fonsi-for-proposed-sunset-mari/



Public comments may be submitted via mail or email at the addresses below:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District

ATTN: CELRN-PMP (David Adams)

110 9th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37203



Email: david.a.adams@usace.army.mil



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/

