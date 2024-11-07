Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff among ‘Best of the Best’

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) staff are being recognized for their outstanding work in the Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic’s Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) “Best of the Best” report for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.



JOES, administered by the Office of the Surgeon General, is a survey that is mailed to patients soliciting their input regarding the care received at the medical facility they were seen in. The survey focuses on how the provider communicated with the patient, a patient's access to care, cleanliness of the facility and courtesy of the staff.



The input from the patient is then used to enhance patient experience and ensure the top performers receive recognition for their outstanding customer service. To be recognized as being among the best of the best, the awardees had to maintain a 100% satisfaction rating with a minimum of 10 customer surveys.



NMCCL’s awardees include:

Jennifer Jewell, Family Medicine Physician

Intrepid Spirit Center Neurology Clinic

BMC Mainside Optometry Clerks/Receptionists

Internal Medicine Clerks/Receptionists

Ophthalmology Clerks/Receptionists

Urology Clerks/Receptionists



“I think I have the best job in the world working at the Intrepid Spirit Center and helping service members who’ve sustained a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI),” said Dr. Tom Johnson, neurologist and retired U.S. Navy captain with Intrepid Spirit’s neurology clinic. “Our care is focused on taking care of service members who sustain a concussion and help them return to the highest level of function possible afterwards. It’s a holistic, integrated interdisciplinary clinic, and we try to take care and evaluate each individual, looking at them from 360 degrees.”



For Johnson, the “Best of the Best” recognition really extends beyond him to the rest of the clinic.



“Here the health care system is built around [patients], and I think that the interdisciplinary approach and the positive staff interactions are probably some of the major reasons why the clinic was recognized in the current JOES report, and I appreciate our patients who took the time to fill them out and send them back.”



For the clerks and receptionist from urology, ophthalmology, and internal medicine this recognition isn’t the first time this year; they were also recognized as “Best of the Best” for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.



U.S. Navy Capt. Anja Dabelić, commanding officer of NMCCL, praised the unwavering dedication of the awardees in providing positive customer experiences throughout their interaction.



“Amazing to see our staff engaged and setting the standard for our patient’s experiences and their satisfaction in the care received at NMCCL,” said Dabelić. “Your genuine efforts have impact to our patients and show you are stakeholders in our Medical Center, leveraging our culture to exemplify the behaviors you want to see in others. Thank you for raising the bar and helping us shine bright across the Defense Health Network Atlantic!”



NMCCL has provided more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

