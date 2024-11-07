Naval Medicine Center Camp Lejeune's Dr. Tom Johnson, a neurologist and retired U.S. Navy captain from the Intrepid Spirit Center, was named among the awardees in the Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic’s Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) “Best of the Best” report for third quarter Fiscal Year 2024. JOES, administered by the Office of the Surgeon General, is a survey that is mailed to patients soliciting their input regarding the care received at the medical facility they were seen in.
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff among ‘Best of the Best’
