    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medicine Center Camp Lejeune's Dr. Tom Johnson, a neurologist and retired U.S. Navy captain from the Intrepid Spirit Center, was named among the awardees in the Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic’s Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) “Best of the Best” report for third quarter Fiscal Year 2024. JOES, administered by the Office of the Surgeon General, is a survey that is mailed to patients soliciting their input regarding the care received at the medical facility they were seen in.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 11:25
    Photo ID: 8745119
    VIRIN: 241016-N-FB730-1003
    Resolution: 5203x3468
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Best of the Best, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

