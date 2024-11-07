US Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers take time to honor fallen EOD heroes

Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers from the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD)...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers from the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD) paid tribute to fallen EOD heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 1. Capt. Caroline C. Hamann, the commanding officer of the 55th EOD Company, and 1st Lt. Madison E. Faust, the 55th EOD Company operations officer, placed flowers on the graves of fallen EOD heroes. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno. see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, Va. – U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers from the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD) paid tribute to fallen EOD heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 1.



Capt. Caroline C. Hamann, the commanding officer of the 55th EOD Company, and 1st Lt. Madison E. Faust, the 55th EOD Company operations officer, placed flowers on the graves of fallen EOD heroes and placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



“We were assigned 30 gravesites and 30 flowers as a company, so we walked through sections 60-65 to find them and pay tribute,” said Faust. “The highlight of the visit was laying the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in unison with Gold Star father Marc Seidler.”



The Fort Belvoir, Virginia-based 55th EOD Company “VIPpers” are part of the 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The 55th EOD Company covers explosive response missions in most of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, half of Pennsylvania, part of Washington D.C., and part of West Virginia.



EOD companies support the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Department of State during Very Important Person Protection Support Activity missions to provide protection to the president, first lady, vice president and visiting foreign heads of state.



Faust said the visit gave her the opportunity to take a break from the company’s busy schedule and remember those who gave all in defense of the nation.



“Taking the time to reflect on what it is that we do and to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice provides context, meaning and purpose,” said Faust. “We are grateful to have been provided the opportunity to participate in this event.”



A native of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Faust graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.



Faust choose to serve as an EOD officer because of the technical competence and practice knowledge needed to be successful in the lifesaving and mission enabling profession.



“I chose to become an EOD officer because I was attracted to the mission,” said Faust. “I love that EOD units are small and tight knit, as they feel a lot like a team.”



Faust said joint service Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians share of a bond service that comes from defeating dangerous explosive devices.



“From the moment we embark on the journey at the Naval EOD School, all branches of service are united behind one mission,” said Faust. "After school, we all head in different directions to meet the demands of our assigned units. This event included EOD techs from all the services, reminding us of this unity and shared bond. EOD truly feels like a family, and I feel blessed to be a member of it.”